Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Could See More Reps in Slot

Mar 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to hold off Cleveland Browns safety Vincent Gray (31) as he runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to hold off Cleveland Browns safety Vincent Gray (31) as he runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Could See More Reps in Slot 

Head Coach Zac Taylor hinted that star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could see more reps in the slot during the upcoming season. Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd is a free agent and wide receiver Tee Higgins has been the subject of trade rumors after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him. 

Taylor said Chase can be effective lining up in the slot, or from any position he chooses. 

"He can do anything you ask him to do," Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of CincinnatiBengals.com. "I feel confident in Ja'Marr we could give him quarterback reps and it would play out well. He's capable of doing anything in our offense." 

Taylor said he did not believe Boyd would be traded. 

"We're excited for Tee to have a great year for us," Taylor said. "We think he's our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I've enjoyed working with Tee over the last four years and I expect this year to be another good one." 

Pittsburgh Steelers: New Quarterback Situation Energizes Mike Tomlin 

The Steelers' quarterback room looks a lot different than it did several weeks ago after acquiring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.  

Head Coach Mike Tomlin believes Fields will benefit from playing with Wilson, who has won a Super Bowl and handled the pressure of being a franchise quarterback. 

Tomlin has declared Wilson the starter, wanting Fields to learn from a veteran. 

"Russell's in the pole position," Tomlin said via Gerry Dulac of the the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "That provides clarity for all parties involved Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in the league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops. 

"He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar. And I just think that's something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from." 

Tomlin did not get into specifics on whether former backup quarterback Kenny Pickett asked to be traded after the Steelers acquired Wilson. After spending a first-round pick on Pickett two years ago, Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles last week. 

"He felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing," Tomlin said. "I won't get into the specifics of our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia." 

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski Encouraged After Visiting Deshaun Watson 

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and new Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey visited quarterback Deshaun Watson in Los Angeles, where he is training and recovering from shoulder surgery. Watson has already begun throwing and Stefanski left with a positive impression of Watson's progress. 

"He's in a great place physically," Stefanski said via Kelly Russo of the Browns’ website. "It's beautiful out there. He's doing a great job with his rehab. Really, it was more of a me checking in with him, and starting to develop a relationship with Ken was really the most important part.

"Joe Sheehan, our trainer, went out and supervised his throwing. We'll see him in April, and we'll just continue that rehab. I'll stay out of it and the doctors and trainers will tell me when he's ready. I know he's doing a great job. He's right where he needs to be."

