James Proche: Ravens Wide Receivers Want to 'Quiet the Noise'

Work is all Proche knows. He's the first player on the practice field catching balls off the Jugs machine. While he does sleep in a little more during OTAs, Proche sets his alarm for 5:45 a.m. in training camp.

Last season, Proche notched 16 catches on 20 targets. His final game was the blowout loss in Cincinnati, but Proche had his best game yet, hauling in seven of eight targets for 76 yards. That gave him a boost going into the offseason, and now he's looking to show he can do a lot more.

"I try to bring a game-like mentality to every portion of my life," Proche said. "It's being locked in, game-like, laser-like focus. I'm enjoying the now, but I want to always be prepared for whatever comes.