Jason Pierre-Paul to Wear Jersey No. 4

After switching teams, Jason Pierre-Paul will also switch his jersey number.
The veteran pass rusher will wear No. 4 with the Ravens after wearing No. 90 throughout his 12-year NFL career with the Giants and Buccaneers.
Second-round pick David Ojabo chose No. 90 after the draft and will be wearing it when he is activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
Only two other players have worn No. 4 in Ravens history, and both are familiar names. Sam Koch, now a special teams consultant after retiring in May, wore No. 4 during his 16-year career in Baltimore as one of the NFL's best punters. University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, wore No. 4 during his one season with the Ravens in 1998.
Pierre-Paul will join the group of Ravens wearing a single-digit number that includes Lamar Jackson (No. 8), Justin Tucker (No. 9), Rashod Bateman (No. 7), Patrick Queen (No. 6), Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 5), James Proche II (No. 3) and Tyler Huntley (No. 2).