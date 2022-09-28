Jason Pierre-Paul to Wear Jersey No. 4

Sep 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Pierre Paul 1920x1080
@Ravens/Baltimore Ravens Photos

After switching teams, Jason Pierre-Paul will also switch his jersey number.

The veteran pass rusher will wear No. 4 with the Ravens after wearing No. 90 throughout his 12-year NFL career with the Giants and Buccaneers.

Second-round pick David Ojabo chose No. 90 after the draft and will be wearing it when he is activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Only two other players have worn No. 4 in Ravens history, and both are familiar names. Sam Koch, now a special teams consultant after retiring in May, wore No. 4 during his 16-year career in Baltimore as one of the NFL's best punters. University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, wore No. 4 during his one season with the Ravens in 1998.

Pierre-Paul will join the group of Ravens wearing a single-digit number that includes Lamar Jackson (No. 8), Justin Tucker (No. 9), Rashod Bateman (No. 7), Patrick Queen (No. 6), Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 5), James Proche II (No. 3) and Tyler Huntley (No. 2).

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week

The three veterans injured in New England did not practice. J.K. Dobbins limited with a chest injury.

news

Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps, Making Decision on Surgery

The Ravens will lean more heavily on rookie Travis Jones, who made his debut in New England.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Rise to As High As No. 5

The Ravens moved up in all of the major power rankings after their impressive win in New England.

news

Late for Work 9/28: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen One of the Best QB Combos in NFL Draft History

Bill Belichick's game plan was focused on stopping Rashod Bateman. Jackson continues to destroy blitz narrative. The Ravens have the No. 1 offense and special teams, based on metrics.

news

Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

A former second-round pick, Jeremiah Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. Zack Johnson is a big-bodied guard.

news

Devin Duvernay Is 'Flourishing' as Ravens' All-Around Weapon

The Ravens were pumped to get Devin Duvernay in the 2020 draft, and they're reaping the rewards this season.

news

Late for Work 9/27: Lamar Jackson Emerges As Pace-Setter in MVP Race

Ravens could use a third cornerback to emerge. The Ravens are a home underdog against the Bills this Sunday.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Jason Pierre-Paul Officially Signs One-Year Deal

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 91 ½ career sacks would help boost the Ravens pass rush.

news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Bengals get first win ahead of big Thursday night game vs. Dolphins. The Steelers are struggling offensively, but their porous run defense is a major issue.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

Find Tickets
Advertising