Jason Pierre-Paul to Wear Jersey No. 4

Second-round pick David Ojabo chose No. 90 after the draft and will be wearing it when he is activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Only two other players have worn No. 4 in Ravens history, and both are familiar names. Sam Koch, now a special teams consultant after retiring in May, wore No. 4 during his 16-year career in Baltimore as one of the NFL's best punters. University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, wore No. 4 during his one season with the Ravens in 1998.