How the Top Wide Receivers Performed at the Combine

"It was no secret that Addison had a slight build, but he weighed in at 173 pounds, which will not help his draft stock. His hand size of 8 3/4 inches was not a positive, either. Addison's 4.49-second 40 time (1.56 10-yard split), 34-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump were less than ideal for a smaller receiver. His on-field work showed why he's a first-round prospect, as he looked smooth running routes and making catches before he cut his workout short. He later told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales that lower-back tightness caused him to shut it down for the day, saying he will be fine and ready for USC's pro day on March 21, which was great news. While I still expect Addison to be picked in Round 1, I don't believe he has the quick-twitch movement to land a top-10 slot like the similarly sized Jaylen Waddle and Garrett Wilson did in recent years." – Reuter