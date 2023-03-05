How the Top Wide Receivers Performed at the Combine

Mar 05, 2023 at 09:43 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030523-Flowers
Lauren Bacho/NFL Photos
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers runs a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It's safe to say the Ravens had a close eye on the wide receivers Saturday at the NFL Combine.

While this year's wide receiver class has been called weaker than some in recent years by analysts, the Ravens like what they see, and their on-field workouts certainly flashed the class's talent and depth.

Here's how some of the top wide receivers performed at the Combine:

Zay Flowers, Boston College

  1. 5-foot-9, 182 pounds
  2. 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds
  3. 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
  4. Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
  5. Broad jump: 10' 7"

"Flowers is not a big receiver at 5-foot-9 1/4, 182 pounds, but his 9 1/4-inch hands seemed larger and his 29 1/4-inch arms seemed longer when he was on the field Saturday. He nabbed passes high and low on out routes and brought in deep balls over his shoulder. He checked the box for speed with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. He didn't quite show the same explosiveness in his jumps (35 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad jump). Scouts saw how he propelled Boston College's offense last season with excellent body control and quickness after the catch, and Saturday's performance should bolster his first-round credentials." – Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

  1. 6-foot-1, 196 pounds
  2. 40-yard dash: didn't run
  3. 10-yard split: didn't run
  4. Vertical jump: 35 inches
  5. Broad jump: 10' 5"

"Smith-Njigba appeared in just three games last season because of a nagging hamstring injury. He did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine, and frankly, I don't anticipate his 40 time affecting my evaluation of him. Smith-Njigba was the smoothest receiver on the field Saturday, moving quickly and efficiently. He easily pulled in passes thrown over his head despite lacking great length (30 1/2-inch arms). The quickness he showed during his collegiate career was apparent in his elite short shuttle (3.93 seconds) and three-cone (6.57 seconds) results. I rate Smith-Njigba as the draft's top wide receiver, and I believe he showed NFL evaluators he's deserving of that title." – Reuter

Jordan Addison, USC

  1. 5-foot-11, 173 pounds
  2. 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
  3. 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds
  4. Vertical jump: 34 inches
  5. Broad jump: 10' 2"

"It was no secret that Addison had a slight build, but he weighed in at 173 pounds, which will not help his draft stock. His hand size of 8 3/4 inches was not a positive, either. Addison's 4.49-second 40 time (1.56 10-yard split), 34-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump were less than ideal for a smaller receiver. His on-field work showed why he's a first-round prospect, as he looked smooth running routes and making catches before he cut his workout short. He later told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales that lower-back tightness caused him to shut it down for the day, saying he will be fine and ready for USC's pro day on March 21, which was great news. While I still expect Addison to be picked in Round 1, I don't believe he has the quick-twitch movement to land a top-10 slot like the similarly sized Jaylen Waddle and Garrett Wilson did in recent years." – Reuter

Quentin Johnston, TCU

  1. 6-foot-3, 208 pounds
  2. 40-yard dash: didn't run
  3. 10-yard split: didn't run
  4. Vertical jump: 40.5 inches
  5. Broad jump: 11' 2"

Johnston opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, but his vertical jump was the third-best of the class and his broad jump tied for second, showing the explosiveness within that big frame.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

  1. 6-foot-0, 176 pounds
  2. 40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds
  3. 10-yard split: 1.5 seconds
  4. Vertical jump: 40 inches
  5. Broad jump: 11' 3"

Hyatt was touting that he would run in the low 4.3s. He didn't quite hit that mark, but he still showcased his top-end speed with a solid 4.4 and overall athleticism with the fourth-highest vertical jump and longest broad jump of any wide receiver.

Other Results & Standouts

  1. Marvin Mims Jr. (Oklahoma) measured in a little bigger than expected at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds and still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He impressed with his jumps, caught everything that came his way in drills and showcased elite change-of-direction skills.
  2. Standing in at 6-foot-3, Andrei Iosivas (Princeton) still clocked a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, which isn't too surprising given his track background but still impressive. He was smooth for a receiver his size.
  3. Fastest 40-yard dash: Trey Palmer, Nebraska (4.33 seconds)
  4. Fastest 10-yard split: Derius Davis, TCU (1.46 seconds)
  5. Vertical jump: Rashee Rice, SMU & Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (41 inches)

