Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

Aug 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081420-Ferguson
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson remembers the moment he was most awestruck as a rookie. It was the night the Ravens hosted the New England Patriots in primetime and Ferguson was making his first NFL start.

Ferguson felt the jitters – big time.

"I was like, 'Oh, it's Tom Brady and the Patriots,'" Ferguson said on "The Lounge Podcast". "This year, everybody's like a nameless, faceless opponent. That's the mentality I'm taking to the season."

The talented outside linebacker expects to be more of a playmaker in Year 2 after getting 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a rookie. He started nine games last season following Pernell McPhee's triceps injury, and that experience accelerated Ferguson's learning process.

With McPhee fully recovered from his injury, he and Ferguson are expected to share reps at outside linebacker opposite Matthew Judon, who led Baltimore with 9.5 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl. The better Ferguson plays, the bigger his role will become. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale saw Ferguson's growth as the season progressed, and he sees a player more prepared to tap into his talent.

"He made tremendous strides last year," Martindale said. "The biggest part, if you remember me telling you, it was about halfway through the year when he finally got in, what he felt, was the best shape that he's been in. He's come in this year at that type of condition. His body has changed. He's a year older.

"All those second-year and third-year players start to get that old man dad strength. They've had a year away from college football and they can really train and just focus on themselves and not the Combine; not going to this visit, that visit, and just focus on themselves, and he's done that."

A third-round pick in 2019, Ferguson had a legendary career at Louisiana Tech, setting the FBS record for career sacks with 45, one more than Ravens legend Terrell Suggs had during his career at Arizona State. His propensity for sacks earned Ferguson the nickname "Sack Daddy", and at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, he has the potential to become a game-changing pass rusher at the NFL level.

McPhee has become Ferguson's most influential mentor, schooling him on the work ethic of recent outside linebackers that have set a high standard in Baltimore like Suggs, Za'Darius Smith and Judon. Ferguson wants to repay McPhee for his support by helping him win a Super Bowl.

"McPhee very clearly said he came back for a ring," Ferguson said. "I love 'Phee. Everything I'm into this year, every moment, every play, every snap is to get 'Phee that ring. He's a Raven. He embodies everything a Raven is. That's a high standard to live up to."

Ferguson visited his native Louisiana during the offseason, but spent most of his time in the Baltimore area, training, social distancing and working out occasionally with teammates Justice Hill and Otaro Alaka.

Ferguson has the strength to bull rush his way to the quarterback, but he's working to expand his repertoire of moves, or as Ferguson puts it, "add more sauce" to his game. He wants to be a complete outside linebacker who is strong defending the run, not just a pass rush specialist. He also knows his "Sack Daddy" reputation will have to be earned in the NFL.

"That was college," Ferguson said. "This is the next level. Let me do what I did in college on this level. Until then, I don't really have much talk."

After the Ravens acquired defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe during the offseason, it's easy to understand why Ferguson was elated. That's two additional pass rushers for opponents to worry about, which should create more favorable matchups for Ferguson.

"That guarantees me a one-on-one," Ferguson said. "I'm so happy."

When Ferguson was a freshman, he met Campbell by chance as he was walking along Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Louisiana Tech was in town for a bowl game, and it was a thrill for Ferguson to meet an established NFL star. Now that they are teammates, Ferguson does a pretty good imitation of Campbell's deep voice, but he has never reminded Campbell of the first time they met.

"He ain't going to remember that," Ferguson said chuckling.

However, Ferguson wants to make plays this season that Campbell won't forget. The Ravens have had success developing young outside linebackers and Ferguson wants to be next in line. He's no longer an unsure rookie, and he is confident that playing regularly last year will benefit him greatly.

"It will help me a lot," Ferguson said. "Especially this year with not being any preseason games? I don't have to worry about trying to get the jitters off or getting nervous. I can focus on what I need to focus on. Hopefully when my career winds up I'll be one of those great outside linebackers from Baltimore everyone talks about."

Related Content

QB Lamar Jackson stiff arms Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt
news

Late for Work 8/14: Pittsburgh Writer Says Steelers Can Dominate Ravens If …

How will the blockbuster deals agreed to by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce affect Mark Andrews? Dez Bryant's tweet to Lamar Jackson reignites speculation. Predictions: Ravens will break their rushing record and win the Super Bowl.
Left: CB Marcus Peters; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

How the Ravens' Loaded Secondary Will Be Even Better

With an elite secondary and a pass rush that has been fortified, the Ravens hope to see a significant increase over last season's 13 interceptions. 
Dr. Andrew Tucker
news

Ravens Team Doctor Discusses Strong Start, Remaining Concerns With COVID-19

Head Team Physician Dr. Andrew Tucker says the start of the NFL season, in Baltimore and elsewhere, has been 'extremely encouraging,' but he would not rule out quarantining Lamar Jackson.
Left: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers/Right: QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/13: Aaron Rodgers Gives His Take on Lamar Jackson

Ravens retaining all their young, homegrown Pro Bowlers is 'virtually impossible.' Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh are unanimous picks for best quarterback and head coach in the AFC North. Baltimore selects a guard in Todd McShay's 2021 mock draft.
Left: RB Kenjon Barner; Right: WR James Proche
news

News & Notes: Kenjon Barner Adds 'Insurance Policy' in Returner Competition With James Proche

Tavon Young looks like his old self, which is a good sign. Earl Thomas III could add another chapter to his Hall of Fame resume.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Mailbag: Which New Raven Makes the Biggest Impact?

Does adding Kenjon Barner affect the running backs and James Proche II? Which position group could get slimmer with keeping more running backs?
QB Lamar Jackson on Sports Illustrated Cover
news

Late for Work 8/12: Lamar Jackson Makes the Cover of Sports Illustrated 

What does Daylon Mack's release mean for the rookie defensive linemen? How the defensive backs are crucial to the pass rush. Mark Andrews is one of the Ravens' most indispensable players.
RB Kenjon Barner
news

Ravens Sign Returner Kenjon Barner

Veteran running back Kenjon Barner has been signed by the Ravens to compete with rookie James Proche to handle punt returns.
GM Eric DeCosta
news

Eisenberg: It's Not Sexy, But Depth Is a Huge Factor in 2020

Which teams are best able to handle increased subtraction due to coronavirus? The answer to that question might spell the difference between winning and losing.
LB Patrick Queen
news

With No Preseason Games, Practices Will Answer Many Questions

For players competing for starting jobs and roster spots, August practices have never been more important. 
S Earl Thomas III lifts weights
news

Late for Work 8/11: Earl Thomas III Looks to Be in Top Shape, Ready for Big Year

The Ravens are ranked No. 1 in under-25 talent by Football Outsiders. Marcus Peters and the Ravens defense as a whole are projected to lead the league in interceptions.

Advertising