Jaylon Ferguson Is Ready to 'Add More Sauce,' Take Next Step

After the Ravens acquired defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe during the offseason, it's easy to understand why Ferguson was elated. That's two additional pass rushers for opponents to worry about, which should create more favorable matchups for Ferguson.

"That guarantees me a one-on-one," Ferguson said. "I'm so happy."

When Ferguson was a freshman, he met Campbell by chance as he was walking along Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Louisiana Tech was in town for a bowl game, and it was a thrill for Ferguson to meet an established NFL star. Now that they are teammates, Ferguson does a pretty good imitation of Campbell's deep voice, but he has never reminded Campbell of the first time they met.

"He ain't going to remember that," Ferguson said chuckling.

However, Ferguson wants to make plays this season that Campbell won't forget. The Ravens have had success developing young outside linebackers and Ferguson wants to be next in line. He's no longer an unsure rookie, and he is confident that playing regularly last year will benefit him greatly.