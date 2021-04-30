Odafe Oweh: You're Going to Have to Learn My Name

Oweh grew up in New Jersey, but both of his parents are from Nigeria. His father, Henry, was born in Nigeria and his mother, Tania, moved there when she was 7. He still has a lot of family living in Africa.

"I'm fortunate to be over here and really reap the benefits of being an American and having the opportunity," Oweh said on Glenn Clark Radio, "But I can't see that for everybody in Nigeria, and I just want to give them an opportunity to showcase and display all their talents."

There aren't many players of Nigerian descent in the NFL. Some of the more prominent current players include Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor and Lions defensive end Julian Okwara. Past players include offensive tackles Russell Okung and Osi Umenyiora.

Interestingly, there are several other pass rushers in this year's draft class whose parents immigrated from Nigeria: Georgia's Azeez Ojulari, Texas' Joseph Ossai, Vanderbilt's Temidayo "Dayo" Odeyingbo, Notre Dame's Adetokunbo "Ade" Ogundeji and Duke's Chinweoke "Victor" Dimukeje (grew up in Maryland, went to Boys' Latin).