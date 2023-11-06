Around the AFC North: Browns Left Tackle Headed to Injured Reserve

In Week 1, the Browns lost two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) for the season. In Week 2, Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Losing Wills will be another serious blow for Cleveland's offense.

"Yeah, it's tough," All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I mean, we've had him and Jack and Nick – we've had some serious ones this year – and hopefully he can bounce back, but it's hard."

It's a particularly bad time for the Browns to lose another starting offensive tackle as they prepare to face the Ravens (7-2) in Week 10. Baltimore leads the NFL in sacks (35.0) coming off its four-sack performance in Sunday's 37-3 victory over the Seahawks.

Third year backup James Hudson III is expected to replace Wills at left tackle and will have the difficult assignment of protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson's blindside from Baltimore's pass rush.

Watson had an injured throwing shoulder and didn't play Week 4 when the Ravens beat the Browns, 28-3, in Cleveland. But against the Cardinals, Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and said he felt fine after the game.