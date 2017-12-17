Jeremy Maclin Leaves Game in Cleveland With Knee Injury

Dec 17, 2017 at 05:23 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game in Cleveland, which will keep him out for the remainder of the game.

Maclin took a big hit in the midsection from rookie safety Jabrill Peppers at the end of a tough 22-yard reception. It was just the third snap of the game.

Maclin returned to the field temporarily after the injury, but was officially ruled out in the third quarter.

Maclin has dealt with a variety of injuries this year. He had a hand injury before the Ravens' Week 5 game in Oakland. He missed two games because of a shoulder injury that lingered for several weeks. He came off the injury report after the bye, but resurfaced with a back problem last week.

The Ravens activated wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who can help step in for Maclin. Chris Moore will also likely see more opportunities.

Maclin has 40 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns this season, including his 22-yard catch against the Browns.

