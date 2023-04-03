Around the AFC North: Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Expects Playoffs in 2023

Cleveland Browns: Owner Jimmy Haslam Expects Playoffs in 2023

The Browns finished 7-10 last season and have only made the playoffs once since 2003.

Owner Jimmy Haslam said there's a sense of urgency heading into next season, with quarterback Deshaun Watson entering the second year of his reported five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Haslam said at the NFL Owners Meetings that he expects Cleveland to reach the postseason in 2023.

"I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs," Haslam said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "I'm not going to say if we don't make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that'll be the headline tomorrow. Listen, the AFC is tough. You've all been around. Our division is tough."

Even with Watson missing the first 11 games in 2022 while serving his NFL suspension, Haslam thought the Browns should have fared better.

"Deshaun missing 11 games, however you want to say it. We were all disappointed — very disappointed," Haslam said. "I'm just repeating myself. We've got high standards so we expect to do better."

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry are entering their fourth seasons in Cleveland, and Haslam said his faith in their abilities had not wavered.

"You have to realize this, Kevin just turned 40," Haslam said. "Andrew is 35. They're now entering into their fourth year into the job and we spend a lot of time with these guys. We've seen them grow. Kevin had never even been a coordinator for one year when we hired him. So he hadn't had a lot of experience in what I'll call management. I think he's learned and grown tremendously over the last two or three years.