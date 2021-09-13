Jimmy Smith, Ben Cleveland Inactive vs. Raiders

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith won't be available to defend his former teammate, Darren Waller, in the season opener.

Smith (ankle) is inactive and will miss the Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night after practicing on a limited basis all week.

Waller, who began his career with Baltimore (2015-2018), is one of the NFL's top tight ends coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards. The Ravens like to matchup Smith with elite tight ends due to his length, physicality and experience, but Smith only returned to practice Wednesday after injuring his ankle Aug. 6.

Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland is inactive and will have to wait for his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Georgia was competing with Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers for the starting job, but Cleveland missed time with a concussion during training camp, and both Phillips and Powers have more NFL experience.

Veteran defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. and defensive tackle Justin Ellis are both active after being promoted from the practice squad. Levine has been a special teams standout for a decade and can also play safety and linebacker. Ellis saw action in 13 games for the Ravens last season and had 17 tackles, and his presence in the defensive line rotation is needed with veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) inactive for Monday's game. Ellis is a former Raiders fourth-round pick (2014) who played with them for five seasons before joining Baltimore in 2019.

Veteran running backs Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman, who were signed to the practice squad last week, were not activated for the game. Baltimore's three active running backs are Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon. Murray and Cannon were signed last week, with the Ravens having lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. In addition to playing running back, Cannon has done well on special teams during his NFL career.

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) is inactive after being limited in practice, joining undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington as Baltimore's other inactives.

For the Raiders, lead running back Josh Jacobs (toe) is active after being downgraded to questionable over the weekend. Jacobs has gained more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Starting left guard Richie Incognito (calf) was ruled out Friday and John Simpson, a fourth-round pick in 2020 who started two games last season, is expected to replace Incognito as the starter.