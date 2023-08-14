J.K. Dobbins Makes His Debut at Ravens Training Camp

Gus Edwards ran hard and said last week that he feels much better physically and "ready to have my best year." Justice Hill ripped off a 37-yard run, which was the longest offensive play from scrimmage. Veteran Melvin Gordon III, who was signed shortly before the start of training camp, has looked quick in practice and the preseason opener. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell had a 35-yard touchdown called back because of a holding penalty.

"I feel like we have the best running back room in the league," Hill said after Saturday's game.

"We all bring a different skillset, and whenever we're out there, we can all show that. So, whatever number is called, whoever's number is called, we'll all just go out there and execute and make plays."

Dobbins was on the sideline in a T-shirt and bucket hat watching his teammates in Saturday's game and engaging with them on the bench.