News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Ready to Be Ravens' Workhorse

If J.K. Dobbins is asked to carry a larger workload Sunday night, he's ready.

Dobbins looked quick and elusive in Week 4, rushing for 41 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns in his second game since returning from knee surgery. With running back Justice Hill (hamstring) out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals, Dobbins said he can handle as many carries as necessary.

"Each week is getting better and better," Dobbins said. "That's what I strive to do, get better each week. That's happening. Maybe this week I'll reach the goal of getting past that 100-yard mark in a game. I know one thing. I'm going to run the ball hard. I know my lineman are going to block hard.

"Justice was playing well. He's going to be back and he's going to be doing well again. If the team needs me to be that workhorse, then I'm there. I'm ready to do it."

Week 4 was Dobbins' first game in front of a full house at M&T Bank Stadium, after missing the 2021 season and playing his rookie season (2020) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dobbins loved the experience and is looking forward to the atmosphere on Sunday Night Football.