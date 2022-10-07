News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Ready to Be Ravens' Workhorse

If J.K. Dobbins is asked to carry a larger workload Sunday night, he's ready.
Dobbins looked quick and elusive in Week 4, rushing for 41 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns in his second game since returning from knee surgery. With running back Justice Hill (hamstring) out for Sunday night's game against the Bengals, Dobbins said he can handle as many carries as necessary.
"Each week is getting better and better," Dobbins said. "That's what I strive to do, get better each week. That's happening. Maybe this week I'll reach the goal of getting past that 100-yard mark in a game. I know one thing. I'm going to run the ball hard. I know my lineman are going to block hard.
"Justice was playing well. He's going to be back and he's going to be doing well again. If the team needs me to be that workhorse, then I'm there. I'm ready to do it."
Week 4 was Dobbins' first game in front of a full house at M&T Bank Stadium, after missing the 2021 season and playing his rookie season (2020) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dobbins loved the experience and is looking forward to the atmosphere on Sunday Night Football.
"I know Ravens flock has my back," Dobbins said. "They've had my back since this injury. That's what I love so much about being a Baltimore Raven. … I know my fans have my back, and I feed off them and the energy in the stadium. Hopefully I can bring some more touchdowns and big runs for them."
Patrick Queen Puts in Extra Work on Jugs Machine
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen put in extra time working on his hands Friday after dropping his second interception in as many weeks.
With the Ravens holding a 20-3 lead before halftime, Queen dropped a potential interception during Buffalo's final drive before halftime. The Bills eventually scored, cutting into Baltimore's lead and changing the game's momentum. The same happened on the goal line the week before in New England.
Head Coach John Harbaugh feels confident Queen will capitalize on his next opportunity.
"I know he has good hands; Pat's going to catch plenty of passes," Harbaugh said. "I just think the two [passes] kind of surprised him more than anything, but it's always good to work on everything. He's been on the JUGS a bunch, just like a lot of guys have. It's nothing really new, but he'll be fine. The next one he catches, I think it's going to be kind of fun. It's going to be a good celebration."
Harbaugh Happy A.J. Klein Has Joined Fold
Veteran inside linebacker A.J. Klein could play his first game with the Ravens on Sunday after signing this week and participating in his first practice on Thursday. During his 10-year career, Klein has started 80 games and with 449 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.
"I always have admired A.J. coming out at Iowa [State], and then throughout the years playing against him," Harbaugh said. "He's a really good football player; he knows how to play, he's a big, physical guy, he's a good athlete, into it. You can already see just the first couple days here his professionalism and how excited he is to be here. So, it's just another addition; I think it's going to help our defense."
Harbaugh Not Able to Comment on Reported Andy Isabella Addition
There were multiple reports Wednesday that free agent wide receiver Andy Isabella would sign with Baltimore's practice squad. However, that move had not been made official as of Friday afternoon.
"That's not something that we can comment on right now," Harbaugh said. "There's a lot of ongoing conversations I'm sure with [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and those guys, but we're not able to comment on any of that right now, until we sign a person."