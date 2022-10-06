Ravens Sign Linebacker A.J. Klein Off Giants Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, plucking him off the New York Giants' practice squad.

Klein, 31, is in his 10th NFL season. He's played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, respectively. A fifth-round pick out of Iowa State in 2013, Klein has started 80 games and totaled 449 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have been the Ravens' starting inside linebackers through the first quarter of the season, but Baltimore needed more reinforcements. Malik Harrison has moved outside to help the thin outside linebacker corps and Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips have played almost exclusively on special teams.

Klein can help Baltimore's defense as a proven player who had a career year in 2020 with the Bills, in which he logged 75 tackles and five sacks. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 12.