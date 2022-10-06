Ravens Sign Linebacker A.J. Klein Off Giants Practice Squad

Oct 06, 2022 at 01:35 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100622-Klein
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photos
Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 19, 2021

The Ravens have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, plucking him off the New York Giants' practice squad.

Klein, 31, is in his 10th NFL season. He's played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, respectively. A fifth-round pick out of Iowa State in 2013, Klein has started 80 games and totaled 449 tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have been the Ravens' starting inside linebackers through the first quarter of the season, but Baltimore needed more reinforcements. Malik Harrison has moved outside to help the thin outside linebacker corps and Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips have played almost exclusively on special teams.

Klein can help Baltimore's defense as a proven player who had a career year in 2020 with the Bills, in which he logged 75 tackles and five sacks. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 12.

Klein was released by the Bills in March and the Giants added him to their practice squad on Monday.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Look Forward to Rematch With Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals

Ranked last in the NFL in pass defense, Baltimore prepares for a key AFC North game against the Bengals, a team that shredded the Ravens through the air last season.

news

Late for Work 10/6: Which Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact When He Returns From Injury?

Is Lamar Jackson playing better than his 2019 MVP season? Jackson and Mark Andrews excel on high-efficiency routes.

news

Reports: Andy Isabella Signing to Ravens Practice Squad

The speedy receiver and former second-round pick was released by the Arizona Cardinals this week.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Moved on After Emotional Bills Loss

The Ravens have respect for Cincinnati's talented wide receivers. Mark Andrews looks forward to seeing Hayden Hurst. John Harbaugh pays his respects to Ravens late equipment manager Ed Carroll.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Absent to Start Week

Gus Edwards practiced for the first time this year. Ronnie Stanley is practicing, as well as Patrick Mekari.

news

Gus Edwards Returns to Practice

Bruising running back Gus Edwards returned to practice Wednesday, another positive step in his recovery from last year's torn ACL.

news

Mailbag: When Will Gus the Bus Be Back?

Is Devin Duvernay becoming the Ravens' WR1? Could Daniel Faalele move to right tackle? When will David Ojabo play.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out All-Black Unis for Sunday Night Football

The Ravens will break out their popular uniform against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Late for Work 10/5: At Quarter Pole, Ravens Have Looked 'Dominant' for Stretches, 'Dreadful' for Others

Looking at the offense's role in second-half collapses. ESPN pundits applaud Ravens' aggressive decisions.

news

Power Rankings: Wide Range on How Ravens Stack Up

The Ravens rank as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 5 entering Week 5.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Leaves Generous Tip Ochocinco Style

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey brightened someone's evening by leaving a hefty tip after a recent dinner.

Find Tickets
Advertising