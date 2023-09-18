Presented by

Around the AFC North: More Concern for Joe Burrow After He Aggravates Calf vs. Ravens

Sep 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091823aroundafcn
Jeff Dean/AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals: Health of Joe Burrow's Calf Adds to Cincinnati's Concerns

Not only are the Bengals 0-2, but the health of Joe Burrow remains a concern after he aggravated his calf injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens.

Burrow limped to the sideline and was on the bench treating his calf after Cincinnati's final possession. Burrow said he would have continued playing had the Bengals gotten the ball back. However, it was obvious Burrow was in discomfort and he did not immediately speculate on his availability for Week 3, when the Bengals host the Rams on Monday Night Football.

"I'm not sure how it's going to feel the next couple days," Burrow said. "It's pretty sore right now. No telling how it's going to feel. So, I think we're going to take it day by day."

Burrow missed nearly six weeks this summer with the strained calf he suffered during the second practice of training camp. He returned in time to start Week 1 against the Browns, but Burrow is averaging just 152 yards passing in two games, with two touchdown passes and one interception.

The Bengals remained hopeful that Burrow would overcome this latest setback, knowing his toughness has never been a question.

"I'm pretty sure he could push through it," wide receiver Tee Higgins said. "We've seen him push through injuries multiple times. It's Joe. He's mysterious. You never know what he's going to do."

Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper Unlikely to Play on Monday Night Football

The Browns are unlikely to have No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper in the lineup on Monday Night Football against the Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cooper reportedly aggravated a groin injury during practice on Saturday.

Cooper underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason. Though he wasn't 100 percent down the stretch in 2022, he played in every game and led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Browns (1-0) haven't started 2-0 since 1993, but have a chance to accomplish that after opening the season with a 21-point victory over the Bengals. If Cooper's not in the lineup, the Browns will look for receivers Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin to step up for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Containing Browns Will Be Challenge Without Cam Heyward

The Steelers (0-1) will face the Browns on Monday Night Football without six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who was injured in Week 1. Heyward was placed on injured reserve and underwent groin surgery last week, with an estimated eight-week timetable for his return.

Heyward is a three-down lineman who excels defending both the run and the pass. He has 20.5 combined sacks over the past two years, and he often occupies two offensive linemen against the run.

Heyward's absence could be particularly important against the Browns, who feature Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. The Steelers are 5-0-1 against Cleveland when Chubb rushes for fewer than 80 yards, but 0-3 when he tops that mark.

"Replacing Cam not a one-man job, man, it is a multiple-man job and a coach's job because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players," Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We all acknowledge that, and we all run to that, not away from that."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Look to Regroup After Bad Loss, Face Ravens Next 

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year. Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward and Pat Freiermuth all left Steelers' defeat with injuries.
news

Around the AFC North: Final Predictions for 2023 Season

With "Kickoff Week" upon us, here are the final season record predictions, and biggest strengths and weaknesses for each team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Around the AFC North: Joey Porter Jr. Gets Interception in Steelers' Debut

Browns plan to give their starters action in their preseason finale against Kansas City. Bengals' Jonah Williams has embraced his shift from left tackle to right tackle.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Runs and Throws Prior to Bengals Preseason Opener

Browns second-year kicker Cade York continues to struggle with accuracy. Kenny Pickett-George Pickens combo clicks in Steelers' preseason opener.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Want Joe Burrow to Return Until He's 100 Percent

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back at Steelers camp after missing a week for personal reasons. Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could win backup job behind Deshaun Watson.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Deal With Uncertain Timetable for Joe Burrow's Return

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stops short of calling this a make-or-break season for Kevin Stefanski. The Steelers have signed former Pro Bowl inside linebacker Kwon Alexander.
news

Around the AFC North: Biggest Training Camp Story for Each Rival

The Steelers have had an 'extreme makeover.' The Bengals' safeties are under the microscope. Will Deshaun Watson regain his form?
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon's Restructured Deal Keeps Him in Cincinnati

Deshaun Watson has been working overtime with Amari Cooper to build chemistry. New Steelers receiver Allen Robinson is impressed with Kenny Pickett's command of offense in Year 2.
news

Around the AFC North: Donovan Peoples-Jones Could Be Frequent Target for Deshaun Watson

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard eyes career best in sacks. The Steelers plan to utilize Connor Heyward's versatility.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns' Myles Garrett Likes Impact of New Defensive Coordinator

Patrick Peterson wants to help Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. become great. Orlando Brown Jr. is making a seamless transition into the Bengals' locker room.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising