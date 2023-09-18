Around the AFC North: More Concern for Joe Burrow After He Aggravates Calf vs. Ravens

Cooper underwent core muscle surgery during the offseason. Though he wasn't 100 percent down the stretch in 2022, he played in every game and led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Browns (1-0) haven't started 2-0 since 1993, but have a chance to accomplish that after opening the season with a 21-point victory over the Bengals. If Cooper's not in the lineup, the Browns will look for receivers Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin to step up for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Containing Browns Will Be Challenge Without Cam Heyward

The Steelers (0-1) will face the Browns on Monday Night Football without six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who was injured in Week 1. Heyward was placed on injured reserve and underwent groin surgery last week, with an estimated eight-week timetable for his return.

Heyward is a three-down lineman who excels defending both the run and the pass. He has 20.5 combined sacks over the past two years, and he often occupies two offensive linemen against the run.

Heyward's absence could be particularly important against the Browns, who feature Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. The Steelers are 5-0-1 against Cleveland when Chubb rushes for fewer than 80 yards, but 0-3 when he tops that mark.