Late for Work 5/19: Joe Burrow: 'I Love Playing the Ravens Because They Talk'

NFL Executive Says Ravens Should Consider Paying Lamar Jackson on Year-to-Year Basis

The Ravens have made it clear they want to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract, but one NFL executive believes they should consider a different approach because of concerns about his durability.

"One league exec said the Ravens would be foolish not to at least consider paying Jackson on a year-to-year basis, going from the fifth-year option of $23 million for next season to two franchise tags," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Jackson has said his focus is on getting ready for the coming season and leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl win, not his contract.

"You have to give Jackson credit here: He has made himself millions by waiting," Fowler wrote. "The market has gone up exponentially since last summer, with four passers (Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen) all above $43 million per year. As a former MVP with 105 total touchdowns and an astounding 37-12 record as a starter, Jackson can justify at least asking for something in the ballpark of Watson's five-year, $230 million deal.

"The flip side is Jackson isn't coming off a great year — his 50.7 QBR was well below what he put up in the previous two seasons — and was sidelined for five games, fueling the conversation about whether his dual-threat style of play will affect long-term durability."