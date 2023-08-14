Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Runs and Throws Prior to Bengals Preseason Opener

It was more evident that Burrow is making steady progress recovering from his calf injury. However, Head Coach Zac Taylor did not offer an exact timetable on when the franchise quarterback would return.

"I think things are good, and he's progressing as he should," Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. "Just keep progressing the way that we're doing with the trainers and strength staff."

Bengals players got a lift from seeing Burrow running and throwing, even if wasn't ready to practice. His increased activity reinforces the belief that Burrow will play when the Bengals open the season against two AFC North opponents - at Cleveland in Week 1 and at home against the Ravens in Week 2.

"Always good to see No. 9," safety Michael Thomas said. "He always brings the energy. Anytime he's playing, we've got a shot."

