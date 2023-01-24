Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are 'Better' Than Last Year

Many sports books in Las Vegas are now favoring the Bengals to beat Kansas City, largely due to the uncertain health status of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday. But the Bengals are still embracing the underdog role. Many people were surprised by Cincinnati's dominant 27-10 victory over the Bills in the divisional playoffs, but the Bengals believe they have been underrated all season.

"It's a bunch of guys who were doubted," nose tackle D.J. Reader said. "A bunch of guys who didn't get their second contract in the places they were drafted to. And the young boys we drafted, they work hard as hell. They compete. It's a bunch of people that have been doubted. Especially on our defense. We've got, what? One, two first-round draft picks on our defense? We're out there playing ball. That's what matters."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett Wants to Reunite With Jordan Addison

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison were a lethal college combination at Pitt, combining for 149 catches, 2,072 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons.

Addison transferred to USC last year and continued his production with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Now he's one of the top prospects in the 2023 draft, and Pickett wants the Steelers to take Addison with the 17th pick.