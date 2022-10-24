Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Sets NFL Record as Bengals Keep Pace With Ravens 

Cleveland Browns: Loud Screaming in Locker Room Following Loss to Ravens

The frustration of a four-game losing streak is boiling over for the Browns. After Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens, loud screaming between players in the locker room was clearly heard by reporters. All-Pro defensive tackle Myles Garrett was asked about tempers flaring during his post-game press conference.

"You've never been in a football locker room?" Garrett said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

"I think it's just a lot of guys who are passionate about winning, passionate about the game, and they're going to voice their opinions. Sometimes it spills out where people from the outside can hear. But nobody is no worse for the wear. I think everybody is just very intent on winning and fixing what we have going wrong."

Garrett said the Browns have not given up on the season. However, they clearly need a victory heading into next week's Monday night matchup against the Bengals.