Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Sets NFL Record as Bengals Keep Pace With Ravens 

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Remains Scorching Hot for Fourth Win in Last Five Games
After an 0-2 start, the Bengals (4-3) have the same record as the Ravens (4-3) atop the AFC North and Joe Burrow is a major reason for Cincinnati's resurgence.
Burrow passed for 481 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons, while also rushing for 20 yards and a touchdown. According to StatMuse, Burrow is the only quarterback in NFL history with two games of at least 500 total yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens last season.
Burrow's connection with Ja'Marr Chase is cooking again, as Chase has caught 15 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. Burrow missed a portion of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy, but the last two weeks are a strong indication that he's back to feeling 100%. Asked if he's playing his best football of the season, Burrow didn't duck the question following Sunday's game.
"Yes I would say that. I'm feeling comfortable," Burrow said via cincinnatibengals.com. "We're getting our timing down. We're finding our stride."
With the Steelers (2-5) and Browns (2-5) both losing in Week 7, the Bengals and Ravens are threatening to turn the division into a two-team race. Cincinnati has three receivers on pace for 1,000-yard seasons – Chase (605 yards), Tyler Boyd (455 yards) and Tee Higgins (455 yards). Burrow feels comfortable throwing to all of them and plans to remain on the attack in Week 8 when the Bengals host the Browns on Monday Night Football.
"We have three number one receivers without any ego," Burrow said. "They trust me to do my job and throw the ball where it's supposed to go. They're really a pleasure to be around every week."
Chase Claypool Reportedly Won't be Traded 'Barring a Shift'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool hasn't had a 100-yard game this season and is averaging a career-low 9.5 yards per catch, after averaging at least 14.1 in his first two seasons. There has been speculation that the Steelers might trade Claypool by the Nov. 1 deadline, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that it's unlikely Pittsburgh will move the talented young receiver.
Claypool sounded frustrated after Sunday night's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins, finishing with five catches for 41 yards. The Steelers shutout Miami in the second half, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickens threw an interception on each of Pittsburgh's final two drives. Claypool said after the game that Pittsburgh's offense needs to take more shots downfield.
The Steelers visit the undefeated Eagles (6-0) in Week 8.
Cleveland Browns: Loud Screaming in Locker Room Following Loss to Ravens
The frustration of a four-game losing streak is boiling over for the Browns. After Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens, loud screaming between players in the locker room was clearly heard by reporters. All-Pro defensive tackle Myles Garrett was asked about tempers flaring during his post-game press conference.
"You've never been in a football locker room?" Garrett said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
"I think it's just a lot of guys who are passionate about winning, passionate about the game, and they're going to voice their opinions. Sometimes it spills out where people from the outside can hear. But nobody is no worse for the wear. I think everybody is just very intent on winning and fixing what we have going wrong."
Garrett said the Browns have not given up on the season. However, they clearly need a victory heading into next week's Monday night matchup against the Bengals.
"There's still 10 games left, a lot of football to be played, a lot of division football to be played," Garrett said. "Everything is still ahead of us. It would have been nice to win this game and good for us in the standings and for this division. But we still have a lot of time to correct a lot of the mistakes we've been making."