Joe Fagnano Takes Over for Injured Tyler Huntley

It's Joe Fagnano time, as the Ravens are down to their emergency third quarterback, an undrafted rookie making his NFL debut.

Fagnano took over the Tyler Huntley in the second quarter after he suffered a toe injury in Buffalo. Huntley was originally deemed questionable to return but was ruled out at halftime.

Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the Ravens' first offensive play of the game and was ruled out in the first quarter. The Ravens turned to Huntley, who started the previous three games, but that didn't last long, either.

Fagnano had a fantastic preseason in which he led all NFL quarterbacks with 509 passing yards in three games. He threw three touchdowns to one interception and posted a 100.4 passer rating.

Fagnano gave the Ravens' offense an immediate spark upon entering the game. He connected with rookie tight end Josh Cuevas for a 15-yard gain, then hit rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for a 13-yard pickup.

The Ravens moved the ball to Buffalo's 7-yard line, but Fagnano was sacked, and Tyler Loop missed a 34-yard field goal that hit the left upright.