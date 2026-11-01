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Andrew Vorhees Set to Start vs. Bills

Nov 01, 2026 at 12:10 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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Andrew Vorhees is active for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, an indication he will start at right guard in place of injured rookie Vega Ioane (knee).

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. would compete during the week of practice to replace Ioane if he couldn't play. Ioane was ruled out on Friday and Jones is inactive for the game, positioning Vorhees to make his second start of the season.

Vorhees was the Ravens' starting left guard for every game last season before the Ravens signed John Simpson during free agency. He also stepped in as a starter in this season in Week 4 but suffered a foot injury.

Vorhees will join the offensive line in front of Lamar Jackson, who is making his first start after a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain.

Starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) was ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Baltimore are cornerback Chandler Rivers, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles.

Veteran cornerback T.J. Tampa is active for the first time since Week 1 after being added to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Joe Fagnano is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

For the Bills, wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) is active after missing the past two games. Moore gives quarterback Josh Allen another dangerous target in addition to tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

However, Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) and nickel defensive back Dee Alford are inactive. The Bills are also without starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson because he's suspended one game for spitting.

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