Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injured on His First Play After Return

Lamar Jackson's return lasted just one play.
Jackson suffered an injury to his right thumb on the Ravens' first play against the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson went straight to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the first quarter.
Jackson's right hand collided with Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau as he threw a pass.
Jackson missed the past three games due to ankle injury and his returned sparked hope for the Ravens after suffering back-to-back losses to AFC North opponents.
Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson, and the Ravens went three-and-out on their opening series in Buffalo. Huntley then suffered a toe injury in the second quarter, thrusting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into action in his NFL debut.
Jackson returned to the Ravens sideline in the third quarter with a cast on his right hand.