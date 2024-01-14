What Joe Flacco Said After His Comeback Crumbled in Playoffs

Flacco led the Ravens on an epic Super Bowl run to cap the 2012 season. At 38 years old (he turns 39 Tuesday), and after being signed off his couch late in the season, he made an incredible comeback with the Browns, leading them to the playoffs.

Flacco led the NFL in passing yards from Weeks 13 to 17 (1,616). However, he also threw eight interceptions over that span and that ultimately led to his downfall in the playoffs.

Flacco has already said he wants to continue playing, and he was asked after the game if he would want that to be in Cleveland, even if he's the backup to Deshaun Watson.

"Listen, I love it here and we're dealing with so much right now, just going through the emotions of this game and being so excited to be in this position and now to come up empty," he said. "That's where my head is. Trying to soak it all in and let this digest a little bit."

The Ravens had some conflicted feelings going into the Browns-Texans game, as there was a decent chance that the winner would face Baltimore in the divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Joe is a friend and family to me. So, heck yeah, I root for Joe Flacco," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. "But I don't root for any opponent that we're playing."