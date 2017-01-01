Joe Flacco, Dennis Pitta Set A Pair Of Team Records In Finale

It's quite an accomplishment for Pitta considering his career was in jeopardy after suffering a second major hip injury in 2014. He missed nearly two years of football before returning this season, and hasn't missed a game or even a practice.

"It's definitely something that I'll be proud of because of my situation prior to this year," Pitta said. "There was definitely a time when I did not think I would be playing this year. To be able to finish this season healthy and be able to accomplish some of the personal things will make it special for me.

"But it's a team sport so there's definitely a bad taste in the mouth, especially with the way we ended it."

Kicker Justin Tucker could have set a NFL new record for converted field goals from 50 yards or beyond, but he didn't get the opportunity. The only field goal he attempted Sunday was from 30 yards out, which he successfully converted.