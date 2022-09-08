How Joe Flacco Expects to Feel Facing Ravens

Flacco has dealt with the jolt of emotions before a big game (hello, Super Bowl XLVII). His feelings Sunday would be amplified if the game were at M&T Bank Stadium. Still, seeing the Ravens purple on the other line of scrimmage in a game is one of the few things the 15-year pro hasn't experienced. He doesn't know exactly what to expect.

When Wilson got hurt and Flacco could see the writing of a reunion on the wall, he referenced having a front-row seat for Steve Smith Sr.'s revenge game against the Carolina Panthers in 2014. Smith went to another level, putting up 139 yards and two touchdowns a few months after they released him. His sideline rants were epic. Would Flacco feel like that? Probably not.

The end of the Flacco era in Baltimore was unfulfilling but not acrimonious. Flacco said he holds no ill feelings toward the Ravens after they traded him to the Denver Broncos in February of 2019. Sunday's game feels more like a reunion than revenge.

"It's part of the business," Flacco said this week. "Obviously your competitive nature has certain feelings about it, but a lot of those things are out of my control to a certain extent. What I've been trying to do ever since then is keep my head down and work and get better at football and look for the best opportunity that I can."

Flacco has always been a professional about the Ravens' quarterback transition. When Jackson was drafted, Flacco was in his basement with his brother, cousin and former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta playing pop-a-shot basketball and keeping one eye on the TV. Throughout the first round, Pitta was teasing Flacco, pondering out loud what quarterback Baltimore might draft (because nobody in that basement thought they actually would).

When Jackson was selected, they all just looked at each other in bewilderment with raised eyebrows until ultimately breaking into a laugh.

The Ravens started the 2018 season hot but lost three straight games, capped by a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Flacco suffered a hip injury. Jackson took over, the Ravens totally overhauled their offense in the span of two weeks, and Baltimore won six of the last seven games to reach the playoffs.

Flacco took it all in stride, and even when Jackson struggled in his playoff debut, Flacco encouraged Head Coach John Harbaugh to keep the rookie in the game.

For as much as Flacco meant to the Ravens, it was unfortunate that there was no celebration, no proper send-off for him. His final game in purple was spent on the bench. Flacco knew then that the torch had been passed to the young, exciting star.

"Joe was great with Lamar," Harbaugh said this week. "Joe supported him and helped him, even at the end there – when Joe came back and Lamar was the quarterback – Joe was very supportive of him there."

"He meant a lot [to me]," Jackson said. "Playing with a Super Bowl quarterback, seeing what he did on the field, stuff like that, how he took apart the game, took apart practice and stuff like that. … It will be great seeing him."

Flacco has still kept an eye on Jackson from afar. Flacco was always known as a quarterback who would stand tall in the pocket and take a hit. Jackson has taken hits too, only more as a runner.