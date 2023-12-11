Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco Is Named Browns' Starter for Rest of Season

Pittsburgh Steelers: Minkah Fitzpatrick Said Steelers Need An Attitude Adjustment

The Steelers (7-6) have already spent a few days thinking about their 21-18 loss to the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football." Pittsburgh has suffered home losses to Arizona and New England in consecutive weeks – teams that were 2-10 before beating the Steelers.

That doesn't sit well with star safety Minkah Fitpatrick, who thinks his team needs to change its attitude.

"In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it," Fitzpatrick said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I think too many people don't want to toil for it. They just want to walk out here and think that they're going to make plays and think that they're going to perform at a high level. I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them.

"This is the NFL. Nothing's handed to you. Dudes just think that because they're wearing the black and gold that they're going to win games, and I think we need to check that mentality."

The Steelers have already changed offensive coordinators midseason, and the change at quarterback from injured Kenny Pickett (ankle) to Mitch Trubisky hasn't jumpstarted the offense. Meanwhile, the defense hasn't played up to par either in the Steelers' two most recent defeats.

Asked if he felt Pittsburgh's mentality would change, Fitzpatrick said he wasn't sure. But he had some suggestions for teammates as the Steelers prepare to visit the Colts on Saturday.