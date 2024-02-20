Joe Flacco 'Not Riding Off Into Any Sunset' as Free Agency Approaches

Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco Ponders Options*,*Plans to Keep Playing

After recently being named NFL Comeback Player of the Year and helping the Browns make the playoffs, Joe Flacco isn't sure where he'll be playing next season. However, the 39-year-old pending free agent is certain he wants to keep playing, whether he returns to Cleveland or moves elsewhere.

"I'm not riding off into any sunset," Flacco said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "It's not my style. I don't care how ugly it gets, I want to be playing until maybe it does get ugly. I want to be dragged off that field.

"Having said that, it may not be up to me. It took until week whatever for me to even be on a team this year. I understand that not all of those decisions are made by me. But I think I'm going to be back out there next year, and take it day by day."

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said he would welcome Flacco re-signing as a backup to Deshaun Watson. However, it might be difficult for Cleveland to match an offer Flacco could get on the open market.

"We'd absolutely love to have Joe back," Berry said. "He's a good quarterback, but I guess maybe a little bit similar to Jacoby (Brissett) last year. It depends, right?

"I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I'm really kind of both sides of the aisle but we'd have no problem having Joe back."

Flacco said he enjoyed the locker room atmosphere and fans in Cleveland, and that will factor into his decision.

"I'm going to take my time as always, but it was one of the best experiences of my life," Flacco said. "I love it there, so definitely want to (come back)."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Heyward Discusses Why He Opted for Offseason Surgery

After an injury-plagued 2023 season, defensive tackle Cam Heyward posted on Instagram that he underwent recent surgery. Heyward suffered groin injuries and played in 11 games with 33 tackles and just two sacks.

Heyward wanted to begin the 2024 season with his body better prepared to withstand a full season after playing a season at less than 100%. After missing six weeks, Heyward returned in Week 8 and helped the Steelers make the playoffs.

"I pushed myself in rehab to play and it wasn't like anything was torn, but putting your body through the rigors of playing NFL football the way I do, there was no way to catch back up," Heyward said via TribLive. "I just wanted to be back with my teammates. I'm happy I did come back and I don't regret it.

"(I was) doing stuff on one leg that guys were doing on two legs. Can't wait to get back to myself."

