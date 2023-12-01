Joe Flacco Will Start for Browns This Sunday

Joe Flacco is back in action. The former Ravens quarterback will start for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thomspon-Robinson has started the past two games, but has been in the concussion protocol and didn't practice this week following a loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII MVP, who spent 11 years in Baltimore, has started for the Broncos and Jets since his Ravens career ended following the 2019 season. He started four games last season for the Jets, including a 31-30 comeback win in the final seconds in Cleveland.

But this is a little different. The Browns (7-4) are in direct competition with the Ravens (9-3) for the AFC North crown. If Flacco delivers a win, Cleveland will be just one game behind Baltimore.

Flacco had been out of football this season before signing to the Browns' practice squad last week, following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury suffered against the Ravens.

Now that injury has thrust the 38-year-old quarterback playing in his 16th season back under center and in the middle of his first playoff chase since 2018, when Lamar Jackson took over for Flacco due to injury.