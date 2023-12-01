Joe Flacco Will Start for Browns This Sunday

Dec 01, 2023 at 05:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is back in action. The former Ravens quarterback will start for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thomspon-Robinson has started the past two games, but has been in the concussion protocol and didn't practice this week following a loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII MVP, who spent 11 years in Baltimore, has started for the Broncos and Jets since his Ravens career ended following the 2019 season. He started four games last season for the Jets, including a 31-30 comeback win in the final seconds in Cleveland.

But this is a little different. The Browns (7-4) are in direct competition with the Ravens (9-3) for the AFC North crown. If Flacco delivers a win, Cleveland will be just one game behind Baltimore.

Flacco had been out of football this season before signing to the Browns' practice squad last week, following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury suffered against the Ravens.

Now that injury has thrust the 38-year-old quarterback playing in his 16th season back under center and in the middle of his first playoff chase since 2018, when Lamar Jackson took over for Flacco due to injury.

"I love playing this game," Flacco told Browns reporters this week. "Anytime an opportunity presents itself, you've got to be patient and see what's in store for you."

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Flacco has done a good job in the meeting room this week, as the Browns stayed out West following their Denver trip to play in Los Angeles. Wide receiver Amari Cooper said watching Flacco throw is like "poetry in motion."

After months at home with the kids, not knowing when or if he would ever get another shot in the NFL, Flacco is back in the game and trying to lift the Browns ahead of the Ravens.

