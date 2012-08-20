Joe Flacco Taking Command At The Line

Aug 20, 2012 at 12:45 PM
20_FlaccoDecodes_NFL_news.jpg


Joe Flacco is playing conductor these days.

He rubs his elbow, pats his butt, makes hand signals and points out linebackers.

In the Ravens' new hurry-up offense, Flacco is starting to act a lot more like other boisterous veteran quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, that fans have noticed on television.

Flacco said the changes aren't as big as they may appear, saying "we can make it look a little bit more dramatic."

And that's exactly the point.

Defenses won't know what's real and what's not. From pure appearance, Flacco is making numerous changes every play.

"You can start trying to play with [defenses] a little bit," Flacco said.

The Ravens have used what's called a "Sugar Huddle," which is when the offensive line doesn't come back to the huddle, but just turns and listens to Flacco's calls. The receivers come close enough to hear.

Flacco said he prefers to run no-huddle. That gives him more time at the line of scrimmage to survey the defense.

On Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco now often goes to the line with a few play options and makes a choice based on what he sees.

Flacco said the hurry-up can get the defense into some basic calls because they have to get lined up so much faster. It also means you can trap certain personnel on the field since the defense can't substitute.

But it's also a two-way street.

"They can always mess with you too," Flacco said. "You can be out there redirecting, pointing this way and they could completely change what they do on you. That's why you have to have a good balance of slowing things down and quick counting, so they can't really get a read on you."

The Ravens are getting a good read on whether their new-look offense will function properly once the regular season rolls around. He's happy that the other players know what he means when making certain gestures and calls at the line of scrimmage.

"It's good cause all the stuff we're doing is making sense and we're all getting it and we're all still able to operate at full speed," Flacco said.

Some other offenses that run a lot of no-huddle ask for total silence from the crowd, enabling them to communicate the calls easier.

Flacco, however, isn't expecting complete crowd silence during his orchestra of calls. He certainly won't get it on the road, and still expects to run that offense then. So why should he need it at home?

"Some guys get their fans trained to be completely quiet," Flacco said. "But it's always nice to have a little crowd noise. It just shows that they're into it and passionate about what you're doing. I don't mind that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Browns

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell got the offense's highest grade and Zay Flowers had his best game yet.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Leading Pass Rusher Injures Knee Ahead of TNF vs. Ravens

Losing inside linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season is next challenge for Pittsburgh's defense. Browns prove they can run effectively with backup offensive tackles.
news

Reports: Marlon Humphrey Has a Calf Strain, Return Is Day-to-Day

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's return is reportedly day-to-day after a lower calf strain.
news

Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens Blown Fourth Quarter Lead vs. Browns 

Pundits note the Ravens frustrating transgressions in late games. One pundit still sees the Ravens as the best in the NFL. Early Ravens vs. Bengals commentary. Kyle Hamilton = Victor Wembanyama?
news

What the Browns Said After Comeback Win vs. Ravens

The Browns give the Ravens their props but celebrate Deshaun Watson's grit in a comeback 33-31 win.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Falling Short Against Cleveland

The Ravens lost a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the plot in the AFC North thickened.
news

Ravens Defense 'Shocked' By Browns' Big Day

The Ravens gave up 178 rushing yards to the injury-hampered Browns and let Deshaun Watson get loose.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Leave With Injuries in Loss

Marlon Humphrey left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and Ronnie Stanley suffered a knee injury. Other Ravens were banged up.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. took a third-down slant 40 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.
news

Keaton Mitchell Does It Again, This Time in Front of Dad

Ravens' rookie RB Keaton Mitchell ripped off a 39-yard run on the first offensive drive.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Marlon Humphrey will be in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, but right tackle Morgan Moses will miss his second-straight game.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens look to assert defensive dominance over the division rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1:00 p.m. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising