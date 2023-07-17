Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon's Restructured Deal Keeps Him in Cincinnati

Pickett won five of his last six starts in 2022, but threw for over 200 yards just once during that stretch. Pittsburgh is expected to give Pickett more leeway in the passing game in 2023, and his teammates believe he's ready for it.

"We have talent across the board on the offensive side of the ball," Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson said on the “The Jim Rome Show via Pro Football Talk.” "You added Allen Robinson, you got Diontae Johnson, you got George Pickens, you got Najee [Harris]. You know it's all going to come down to how well Kenny can play and can he put the ball where it needs to go. I believe he is a guy that we can rely on, a guy that we can count on. Now it's all going to fall on him if he can go out there and show us what he's capable of doing."