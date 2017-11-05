John Harbaugh Believes Ravens Converted Both Fourth-Down Attempts

"The linebacker ran through. We should have blocked him, but I felt like Buck did a great job, and that happens a lot of times with a good back," Harbaugh said. "His second effort there – his knee never hit the ground, his hip never hit the ground – he got it."

The Ravens were trailing by 10 points at the time, and the offense had struggled to move the ball throughout the day. They could have attempted the 34-yard field goal with Justin Tucker, but Harbaugh liked his team's chances of moving the chains and being in good position to get the touchdown.

"Could you have kicked a field goal there, in hindsight, because we didn't get the spot? Yeah, that would have been better, I guess, looking back on it," he said. "But I was proud of the guy for getting the first down."

The Ravens invest time and research into analyzing what to do in fourth-down situations. The coaching staff has an analytics department that looks at a variety of scenarios, including when to be aggressive on fourth-down plays.

"You look at the analytics a lot of times, and the analytics will tell you to go for it on your own 20 on fourth-and-inches. We don't do that too often, but when you look at the number and those types of things, those are kind of, analytically speaking, no brainers," he said.