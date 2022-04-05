John Harbaugh Is 'Very Motivated' After Signing Contact Extension

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about his recent contract extension at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference and said that his determination to win has never been stronger.

Owner Steve Bisciotti announced at the recent NFL owners meetings that Harbaugh signed a three-year extension as Baltimore's head coach through 2025. Harbaugh is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in franchise history, taking over as head coach in 2008. He coached the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012 and has made the playoffs nine times in his 14 seasons with a career record of 148-96.

"Thanks to Steve and the organization," Harbaugh said. " I just felt very grateful and very motivated at the same time. A sense of gratitude for working in this organization.