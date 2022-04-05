John Harbaugh Is 'Very Motivated' After Signing Contact Extension

Apr 05, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040522-Harbaugh
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh on the sidelines as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about his recent contract extension at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference and said that his determination to win has never been stronger.

Owner Steve Bisciotti announced at the recent NFL owners meetings that Harbaugh signed a three-year extension as Baltimore's head coach through 2025. Harbaugh is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in franchise history, taking over as head coach in 2008. He coached the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012 and has made the playoffs nine times in his 14 seasons with a career record of 148-96.

"Thanks to Steve and the organization," Harbaugh said. " I just felt very grateful and very motivated at the same time. A sense of gratitude for working in this organization.

"It's a great place to be. Love the city. We're just very determined, very motivated in the sense that we need to win more games. We need to play more playoff games. We need to win more championships. We need to win the whole thing. You feel a big sense of responsibility and obligation along those lines. Just really determined to help us all get to where we want to be together, just do my part in that."

Harbaugh talked at the owners meetings about the strength of the AFC North, with the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl last year, the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson last month, and the Steelers never having a losing season in Mike Tomlin's 15 years as head coach. That competition fuels Harbaugh, who is determined to reach the playoffs in 2022 after the Ravens missed the postseason in 2021.

"Obviously, we have a great division," Harbaugh said. "We have four really good football teams. Where we're sitting right now, obviously, we're the ones that have the most work to do – that's how we look at it. We have a long way to go. We have to get ourselves back in contention and become a team that is vying for the AFC North championship and beyond. We're looking forward to the challenge."

