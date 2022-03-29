John Harbaugh Has Signed a Three-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have signed John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025, owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday.

Harbaugh is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in franchise history, taking over as head coach in 2008. He coached the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012 and has made the playoffs nine times in his 14 seasons with a career record of 148-96.

Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022, and Bisciotti was eager to reward his longtime head coach with a new deal that would continue his successful tenure in Baltimore. In 2019, Harbaugh was named NFL Coach of the Year after the Ravens finished with a franchise-best 14-2 regular season.

"We signed a deal, another three-year extension, so he's got four more years," Bisciotti said. "(I had) no interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It's not fair to him.

"I think John's grown and grown and grown so it's kind of interesting. I don't feel like I'm just signing up the same guy. I think that's really a compliment to him. I really feel like there's a rebirth in John. As the years go on, things that matter to him don't matter as much anymore. I think he grows. I'm thrilled as an owner to be having a guy that's going to be going into his 15th year."

Despite missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record last season, Harbaugh strongly guided his team through one of the most challenging seasons. The team was decimated by injuries to many key players, yet the Ravens started 8-3 and remained in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

Throughout his tenure, Harbaugh's teams have consistently played hard, played well and played for each other.

"I really liked the way that they stuck together (last year)," Bisciotti said. "There wasn't any infighting. They kept believing."