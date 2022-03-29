John Harbaugh Has Signed a Three-Year Contract Extension

Mar 29, 2022 at 04:16 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032922-Habs-Extension
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh against the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

The Ravens have signed John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025, owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday.

Harbaugh is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in franchise history, taking over as head coach in 2008. He coached the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012 and has made the playoffs nine times in his 14 seasons with a career record of 148-96.

Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022, and Bisciotti was eager to reward his longtime head coach with a new deal that would continue his successful tenure in Baltimore. In 2019, Harbaugh was named NFL Coach of the Year after the Ravens finished with a franchise-best 14-2 regular season.

"We signed a deal, another three-year extension, so he's got four more years," Bisciotti said. "(I had) no interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It's not fair to him.

"I think John's grown and grown and grown so it's kind of interesting. I don't feel like I'm just signing up the same guy. I think that's really a compliment to him. I really feel like there's a rebirth in John. As the years go on, things that matter to him don't matter as much anymore. I think he grows. I'm thrilled as an owner to be having a guy that's going to be going into his 15th year."

Despite missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record last season, Harbaugh strongly guided his team through one of the most challenging seasons. The team was decimated by injuries to many key players, yet the Ravens started 8-3 and remained in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

Throughout his tenure, Harbaugh's teams have consistently played hard, played well and played for each other.

"I really liked the way that they stuck together (last year)," Bisciotti said. "There wasn't any infighting. They kept believing."

Harbaugh has the third-longest tenure among current NFL head coaches behind only Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers.

Related Content

news

Steve Bisciotti Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti respects Lamar Jackson's decision to negotiate his contract extension at his own pace.
news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.
news

Late for Work 3/29: Ravens Reportedly Have Made 'Very Competitive Offer' to Bobby Wagner

A pundit says the Ravens are the biggest question mark in the AFC because of Lamar Jackson's contract situation. The Ravens get a 'C' grade for their offseason moves. Would A.J. Green be a valuable bargain for the Ravens?
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Hope to Resolve Baker Mayfield Situation "Soon"

Zac Taylor calls Hayden Hurst the right piece of the puzzle for Cincinnati's offense. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not a fan of changing overtime rules.
news

Kerry Dixon Hired as Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.
news

John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates

At the NFL owners meetings, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave progress reports on several players who are recovering from injuries, including Ronnie Stanley and J.K. Dobbins.
news

John Harbaugh Plans Adjustments to OTA's and Training Camp

After an injury-filled 2021 season, Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens will adjust how they approach OTA's and training camp.
news

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Unfazed By Speculation About Contract Extension

While others obsess about Lamar Jackson's contract situation, Head Coach John Harbaugh admires Jackson's dedication to becoming the best player he can be.
news

Late for Work: 3/28: How Justin Tucker and John Harbaugh Helped Re-Sign Patrick Ricard

Patrick Ricard finalized his deal after working with John Harbaugh directly. NFL.com mock draft finds Ravens landing a top prospect after a trade down nets them big draft capital for 2023. Four free agents are 'perfect targets for the Ravens.'
news

50 Words or Less: I Think We Ain't Done Yet

Bobby Wagner would be a fantastic fit in Baltimore. The Ravens continue to be linked to players reportedly making visits. 
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Bobby Wagner Visits Ravens

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising