Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards Placed on COVID-19 List

"I think the biggest thing is just trying to make sure that we don't have any big outbreaks and keeping the game safe," said Campbell, who was stricken with the virus last season, but who was vaccinated during the offseason.

"I think 85% of the league is vaccinated. I believe this team is even higher than that. And so, the majority of the guys are going to be able to have the proper protocols. But for the few who feel strongly against it or chose not to get vaccinated, being in the NFLPA – being an executive committee member – my job is to protect them, give them all the rights they can. I'm a fan of the vaccination. I got it for myself, and I will encourage a guy if I think that he wants to get vaccinated, to get more information, and if he doesn't, that's fine."