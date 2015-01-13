John Harbaugh Wants Torrey Smith Back

Jan 13, 2015 at 09:23 AM
The Ravens' biggest name on the free agent market this offseason is wide receiver Torrey Smith.

On Tuesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he envisions Smith being back next year.

"That's a good question," Harbaugh said. "I love Torrey. He's been a huge part of what we've done since he got here. [He's been] a great part of the community, all those things, made a ton of plays for us.

"Personally, and I think I speak for everybody, when I say that we like Torrey a lot. We'd like to have him back. We'll just have to see how it plays out."

Smith told reporters on Sunday that he would like to re-sign before he hits the open market on March 10.

What will determine whether Smith is back is the value the Ravens place on him internally and, perhaps, the value the rest of the league places on him. It's difficult to say what that value will be.

Smith has been an instrumental part of the offense since he was drafted in the second round in 2011. He's started every game since Week 3 of his rookie season and been one of the team's top playmakers.

But Smith's production has never been among the league leaders across the board, and he's coming off one of his tougher seasons.

Smith had a big 2013 when he caught 65 passes for 1,128 yards, although he snagged just four touchdowns. In training camp, quarterback Joe Flacco said Smith could be a 100-catch, 1,000-yard type receiver.

However, Smith posted a career-low 767 receiving yards and 15.7 average yards per catch this season. His 49 catches tied his career-low from 2012. He did set a career-high in touchdowns with 11.

Smith was the man targeted by Flacco's final pass in the 35-31 divisional loss in New England. The pass was intercepted as Smith tried to dislodge the ball from Patriots safety Duron Harmon.

"I've been saying all year I didn't play the way I wanted to play this year," Smith said. "Was it the worst? No. Was it what I wanted? No."

For now, the Ravens coaches, front office and even Owner Steve Bisciotti will talk about Smith's performance during their exhaustive personnel meetings.

After the Pro Bowl next week, Harbaugh, Bisciotti, President Dick Cass, General Manager Ozzie Newsome, Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta and Senior Vice President of Football Administration Pat Moriarty (who is in charge of the salary cap) will get together in Florida to further discuss their plan moving forward. A major talking point during those meetings will surely be Smith.

"We'll spend a lot of time looking at the salary cap and our roster going forward, and we'll make some decisions there," Harbaugh said. "At that point, we'll know how we're going to approach free agency and we'll have the details worked out."

