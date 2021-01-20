John Harbaugh Would Like to Add a Big, Physical Wide Receiver, But He Isn't Begging

But the Ravens have a lot to figure out this offseason when it comes to deciding how to address the receiving corps.

First of all, they have to evaluate their current players. The Ravens have double-dipped at wide receiver in each of the last two NFL drafts to establish a young receiver corps that could grow with Jackson. What roles do they envision for Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche II moving forward?

Second, even if the Ravens do want to sign a veteran, do they want to commit enough salary-cap space to make a splash when they also have excellent young players, such as Jackson, Andrews, Orlando Brown Jr., Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and others, waiting for their paydays? This year, with a shrinking salary cap, it seems unlikely that Baltimore could take care of its own and add a big-money receiver.

Plus, is wide receiver even the position that would be best served committing substantial money to? The Ravens threw the ball the fewest times in the NFL. A premier weapon on the outside may change that, but, with such a dominant rushing attack and offense that scored the seventh-most points in the NFL this season, is that the right formula?

"How does that value compare to other spots in the offense and other spots on the team?" Harbaugh said. "It really comes down to who you can get and what they're going to cost, in the end. And who wants to be here."

Pending Chicago Bears unrestricted free agent Allen Robinson is the player Ravens pundits are talking most about right now. He's 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and has averaged 100 catches and just under 1,200 yards the past two seasons.