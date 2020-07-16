Join Ravens Super Bowl XXXV Legends for a Live Watch Party

Lewis rushed for 103 yards and scored a touchdown in the game, becoming the second rookie to ever rush for 100 yards in the Super Bowl and the youngest player (21) to ever score a touchdown in the big game. Starks made an interception and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown to open a 17-0 lead. Stover hit two field goals, including a key 47-yarder late in the first half, and four extra points. The defense, led by Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, forced five turnovers and notched four sacks.