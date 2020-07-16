Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 03:53 PM

Join Ravens Super Bowl XXXV Legends for a Live Watch Party

Ryan Mink

Super Bowl 35

Want to re-watch Super Bowl XXXV? How about watching with the Ravens legends who played in the game?

Many of the stars from the Ravens' first Super Bowl win will watch the game on the NFL Network Thursday night at 8 p.m., and fans can join the "Watch Party" on the Ravens' Facebook page.

The list of players who will be participating are Head Coach Brian Billick, Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden, Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson, running back Jamal Lewis, guard Edwin Mulitalo, kicker Matt Stover, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa and cornerback Duane Starks.

Lewis rushed for 103 yards and scored a touchdown in the game, becoming the second rookie to ever rush for 100 yards in the Super Bowl and the youngest player (21) to ever score a touchdown in the big game. Starks made an interception and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown to open a 17-0 lead. Stover hit two field goals, including a key 47-yarder late in the first half, and four extra points. The defense, led by Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, forced five turnovers and notched four sacks.

The game and watch party are part of a Ravens Super Bowl marathon Thursday evening:

  • 4 p.m. ET – Ray Lewis: A Football Life
  • 5 p.m. ET – America's Game: 2000 Ravens
  • 6 p.m. ET – America's Game: 2012 Ravens
  • 8 p.m. ET – Super Bowl Classics: Super Bowl XXXV
  • 11 p.m. ET – Super Bowl Classics: Super Bowl XLVII

