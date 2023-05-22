Presented by

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

May 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

052223-Johnson
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson's NFL carousel spins on, as the veteran journeyman quarterback has signed with the Ravens for a third time.

Johnson, 37, has played for an NFL record 14 different teams. He's just two teams shy of lacing up his cleats for half the league. Johnson also played in the XFL, Alliance of American Football (AAF), and United Football League (UFL).

He was with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021, which was also the last time he started a game. Johnson started the Ravens' Week 16 game in Cincinnati and went 28-of-40 with two touchdowns and an interception in Baltimore's 41-21 loss.

Last year, Johnson signed with the San Francisco 49ers (his fourth stint with them) in December after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury. He played in his first playoff game in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles after Brock Purdy went down. Johnson completed seven passes on 13 attempts for 74 yards and lost a fumble, but also had to exit the game after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

Tyler Huntley, second-year quarterback Anthony Brown and undrafted rookie Nolan Henderson (Delaware) operated the offense during football school. The Ravens are kicking off OTAs Monday and Baltimore needed another arm.

Johnson adds a veteran presence to the room and will compete with Huntley, Johnson and Henderson to be Lamar Jackson's backup.

The NFL also passed a new rule change Monday allowing teams to have one emergency third quarterback available on gamedays in case of injuries to the other two signal-callers. That player would have to be on the 53-man roster. Given his experience, Johnson could make a lot of sense in that role.

Here's the list of teams Johnson has played for:

  • Buccaneers
  • 49ers
  • Sacramento Mountain Cats (UFL)
  • Browns
  • Bengals
  • 49ers
  • Bengals
  • Jets
  • Colts
  • Bills
  • Ravens
  • Giants
  • Texans
  • Raiders
  • Washington
  • San Diego Fleet (AAF)
  • Lions
  • Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL)
  • 49ers
  • Jets
  • Ravens
  • Broncos
  • 49ers
  • Ravens

