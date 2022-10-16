Justice Hill Inactive vs. Giants

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Giants and will miss his second straight game.

Hill leads the Ravens' running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season, but is still not 100 percent after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake will be the active running backs against the Giants.

With Hill out of action, Dobbins could be in line for more touches against the Giants, who have been vulnerable against the run ranking 25th in the NFL in rushing defense. This will be Dobbins' third game back since returning from last year's serious knee injury, and he ran with authority against the Bengals in Week 5 (eight carries, 44 yards).

The Ravens elevated outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and cornerback Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad on Saturday to be active for Sunday's game. Attaochu is a seven-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 79 games with five different teams, but he has not seen action this season after being signed to the practice squad in September. He provides added depth at outside linebacker with veteran Justin Houston (groin) missing his third straight game after being ruled out Friday

Recently acquired veteran inside linebacker A.J. Klein is active and in line to make his Ravens debut. Klein was signed off the Giants practice squad on Oct. 6 after a three-day stay with them.

Starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) were ruled out Friday and are inactive.

Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) will not play, still working his way back from his Achilles injury. Bowser returned to practice this week, but he is on PUP and needed to join the 53-man roster on Saturday to play against the Giants.

In addition to Bateman, Hill, Houston and Cleveland, rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is inactive for Baltimore. Pepe Williams, Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour and Washington will be the active corners behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

For the Giants, former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and won't play. Inactive for the Giants are wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) safety Jason Pinnock.

