Justice Hill Making Strong Comeback From Achilles Injury

Running Backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg has been impressed with Hill's decisiveness since returning from injury. Any mental barriers that Hill faced after his injury less than a year ago (Sept. 6) appear to be gone.

"You see guys come back after those long-term injuries, and you want to feel their mindset," Ver Steeg said. "What we're feeling out of him is, 'Give me everything coach.' You've seen us put him in on downhill runs. It's all coming at him, and he's ready for it all."

Hill is still only 24 years old, with time to make a bigger mark in the league. One of the best backs in the country during his career at Oklahoma State, Hill rushed for 3,539 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons (2016-18) while also catching 49 passes. Being away from the game last year only made Hill hungrier to succeed. His younger brother, safety Dax Hill, was the Bengals' first-round pick this year (31st overall), giving the Hill brothers a chance to play against each twice a year in the AFC North. That's more incentive for Hill to make a successful comeback.

"It's going to be fun, man," Hill said. "We've never played against each other."

Hill, Dobbins and Edwards have grown even closer over the past year, three running backs going through the grind of recovering from major injuries. Hill thinks he's a better player than before his injury, and his play in training camp only strengthens that belief. He plans to carry his momentum into the preseason, which begins Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium against the Titans.