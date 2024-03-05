Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Justin Madubuike

The Ravens have officially placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, ensuring he will be in Baltimore for at least the 2024 season.
Baltimore had until 4 p.m. today to reach a long-term deal with Madubuike before he would have been eligible to become a free agent. By placing the tag on him, the Ravens have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal with Madubuike. If no deal is reached by then, he will play under the one-year franchise tag terms.
"We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag," General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him."
The franchise tag will cost the Ravens $22.1 million against the salary cap, which will require more cap-clearing moves. Baltimore must be under the cap when free agency opens on March 13.
A new agreement would come with a smaller Year 1 salary-cap hit and mean less money shuffling and more ability to retain or bring in other free agents.
The 26-year-old Madubuike led the Ravens and all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks last season. He also tied the NFL record by registering at least a half sack in 11 consecutive games.
He has continuously gotten better, and at least doubled his sack total each of his four seasons. Madubuike had 33 quarterback hits and was named to his first Pro Bowl after the 2023 season.
While at the Pro Bowl last month, Madubuike said he’s leaving contract talk to his agent.
"In terms of Baltimore, man, that's home," he said. "But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself."
The Ravens have now used the franchise tag 11 times in team history. They have eventually reached long-term deals with six of the previous eight players.
