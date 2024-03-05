Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Justin Madubuike

4 / 9

2016 – K Justin Tucker

After a strong 2015 season in which Tucker became the fastest kicker in NFL history to score 500 points (60 games), the Ravens placed the tag on him in March. The two sides used the extra time to strike a reported four year, $16.8 million deal in mid-July. It made Tucker the second highest-paid kicker in the league, and his $10.8 million in guaranteed money was a new record for NFL kickers. Tucker showed he was worth the money, as he was voted to his second Pro Bowl in 2016 and became the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He made all 27 of this extra-point attempts and missed just one of his 39 field-goal attempts because it was blocked.