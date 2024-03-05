 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Justin Madubuike

Mar 05, 2024 at 01:09 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DT Justin Madubuike
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike

The Ravens have officially placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, ensuring he will be in Baltimore for at least the 2024 season.

Baltimore had until 4 p.m. today to reach a long-term deal with Madubuike before he would have been eligible to become a free agent. By placing the tag on him, the Ravens have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal with Madubuike. If no deal is reached by then, he will play under the one-year franchise tag terms.

"We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag," General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him."

The franchise tag will cost the Ravens $22.1 million against the salary cap, which will require more cap-clearing moves. Baltimore must be under the cap when free agency opens on March 13.

A new agreement would come with a smaller Year 1 salary-cap hit and mean less money shuffling and more ability to retain or bring in other free agents.

The 26-year-old Madubuike led the Ravens and all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks last season. He also tied the NFL record by registering at least a half sack in 11 consecutive games.

92 Photos of No. 92, Justin Madubuike

Check out these shots of Ravens DT Justin Madubuike, who was given the franchise tag Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 34-10 during a Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
1 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 34-10 during a Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
2 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
3 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
4 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-24 at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
5 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-24 at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
6 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.
7 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-24 at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
8 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 31-24 at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.
9 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD on January 6, 2024.
10 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD on January 6, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19, clinching the #1 seed in the AFC at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
11 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19, clinching the #1 seed in the AFC at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
12 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
13 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 20-10 on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Inglewood, CA.
14 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 20-10 on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Inglewood, CA.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
15 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Madubiuke_J_121723ph02
16 / 92
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
17 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 9, 2022 19-17
18 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 9, 2022 19-17

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland September 18, 2022 38-42
19 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland September 18, 2022 38-42

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16
20 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16
21 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio January 15, 2023 17-24
22 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio January 15, 2023 17-24

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16
23 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland January 1, 2023 13-16

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 24, 2022 17-9
24 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 24, 2022 17-9

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike / The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
25 / 92

DT Justin Madubuike / The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2020
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints First Energy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2022 3-13
26 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints First Energy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2022 3-13

PHIL HOFFMANN/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9
27 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
28 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9
29 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
30 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland November 20, 2022 13-3
31 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland November 20, 2022 13-3

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9
32 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2022 24-9

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 24, 2022 17-9
33 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 24, 2022 17-9

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, Florida November 27, 2022 27-28
34 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, Florida November 27, 2022 27-28

PHIL HOFFMANN/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
35 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 17-10 during the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 2024.
36 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 9, 2022 19-17
37 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 9, 2022 19-17

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
38 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
39 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland August 27, 2022 17-15
40 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders MT&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland August 27, 2022 17-15

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021
41 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona August 21, 2022 24-17
42 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona August 21, 2022 24-17

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
43 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike
44 / 92

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23
45 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 02, 2022 20-23

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike, DT Justin Ellis
46 / 92

DT Justin Madubuike, DT Justin Ellis

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2022
Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 4, 2022 10-9
47 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland December 4, 2022 10-9

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania December 11, 2022 16-14
48 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania December 11, 2022 16-14

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.
49 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021
50 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Cleveland Browns by a score of 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
51 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Cleveland Browns by a score of 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals October 24, 2021
52 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals October 24, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers December 5, 2021
53 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers December 5, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos October 3, 2021
54 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos October 3, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs September 19, 2021
55 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs September 19, 2021

Phil Hoffmann/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers August 21, 2021 20-3
56 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers August 21, 2021 20-3

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings November 7, 2021
57 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings November 7, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Balitmore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns December 12, 2021
58 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns December 12, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
59 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins November 11, 2021
60 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins November 11, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Balitmore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on October 15, 2023.
61 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on October 15, 2023.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders September 13, 2021 Overtime
62 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders September 13, 2021 Overtime

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.
63 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021
64 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Balitmore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021
65 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers December 19, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Balitmore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers October 17, 2021
66 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers October 17, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021
67 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
68 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
69 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 37-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.
70 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs September 19, 2021
71 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs September 19, 2021

Phil Hoffmann/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
72 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 34-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers December 5, 2021
73 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers December 5, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021
74 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021
75 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals October 24, 2021
76 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals October 24, 2021

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.
77 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 2024.
78 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game by a score of 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers August 21, 2021 20-3
79 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers August 21, 2021 20-3

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021
80 / 92

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns November 28, 2021

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
81 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
82 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2020
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
83 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
84 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.
85 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens secured the number one playoff seed and became AFC North Champions after they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2023.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 on November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
86 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 on November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
87 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2020
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19, clinching the #1 seed in the AFC at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
88 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 56-19, clinching the #1 seed in the AFC at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
89 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 37-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 19-22 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
90 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 19-22 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 19-22 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.
91 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 19-22 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.
92 / 92

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, MD.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He has continuously gotten better, and at least doubled his sack total each of his four seasons. Madubuike had 33 quarterback hits and was named to his first Pro Bowl after the 2023 season.

While at the Pro Bowl last month, Madubuike said he’s leaving contract talk to his agent.

"In terms of Baltimore, man, that's home," he said. "But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself."

The Ravens have now used the franchise tag 11 times in team history. They have eventually reached long-term deals with six of the previous eight players.

History Of Ravens Franchise Tag Players

In the Ravens' 28-year history, the franchise tag has been used on these nine diverse players.

2024 – DT Justin Madubuike Madubuike had a monster contract year with a team-high 13 sacks, which was also the most in the NFL by any defensive lineman. Madubuike improved every season in Baltimore and has developed into a rare talent at creating pressure from the interior defensive line while also being a strong run defender.
1 / 9

2024 – DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike had a monster contract year with a team-high 13 sacks, which was also the most in the NFL by any defensive lineman. Madubuike improved every season in Baltimore and has developed into a rare talent at creating pressure from the interior defensive line while also being a strong run defender.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
2023 – QB Lamar Jackson The Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson last offseason amid their contract negotiations. That allowed for other teams to still pursue the quarterback if they so desired with the Ravens able to match any offer, but no other suitors materialized. Jackson and the Ravens eventually agreed to a new contract on the first day of the NFL Draft.
2 / 9

2023 – QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson last offseason amid their contract negotiations. That allowed for other teams to still pursue the quarterback if they so desired with the Ravens able to match any offer, but no other suitors materialized. Jackson and the Ravens eventually agreed to a new contract on the first day of the NFL Draft.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
2020 – OLB Matthew Judon Judon got the tag following a breakout 2019 season in which he logged 9.5 sacks – a career-high at that point. He followed it up with six sacks the following season and hit the free-agent market, where he signed with the New England Patriots. Judon then set new career highs in sacks the following two years (12.5 in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022).
3 / 9

2020 – OLB Matthew Judon

Judon got the tag following a breakout 2019 season in which he logged 9.5 sacks – a career-high at that point. He followed it up with six sacks the following season and hit the free-agent market, where he signed with the New England Patriots. Judon then set new career highs in sacks the following two years (12.5 in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022).

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
2016 – K Justin Tucker After a strong 2015 season in which Tucker became the fastest kicker in NFL history to score 500 points (60 games), the Ravens placed the tag on him in March. The two sides used the extra time to strike a reported four year, $16.8 million deal in mid-July. It made Tucker the second highest-paid kicker in the league, and his $10.8 million in guaranteed money was a new record for NFL kickers. Tucker showed he was worth the money, as he was voted to his second Pro Bowl in 2016 and became the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He made all 27 of this extra-point attempts and missed just one of his 39 field-goal attempts because it was blocked.
4 / 9

2016 – K Justin Tucker

After a strong 2015 season in which Tucker became the fastest kicker in NFL history to score 500 points (60 games), the Ravens placed the tag on him in March. The two sides used the extra time to strike a reported four year, $16.8 million deal in mid-July. It made Tucker the second highest-paid kicker in the league, and his $10.8 million in guaranteed money was a new record for NFL kickers. Tucker showed he was worth the money, as he was voted to his second Pro Bowl in 2016 and became the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He made all 27 of this extra-point attempts and missed just one of his 39 field-goal attempts because it was blocked.

2012 – RB Ray Rice Following the best season of Rice's career, in which he posted more than 2,000 total yards, the Ravens put the tag on the running back in early March. The two sides reached a five-year, reported $40 million deal in mid-July.
5 / 9

2012 – RB Ray Rice

Following the best season of Rice's career, in which he posted more than 2,000 total yards, the Ravens put the tag on the running back in early March. The two sides reached a five-year, reported $40 million deal in mid-July.

2011 – DT Haloti Ngata After going to his second straight Pro Bowl, Ngata got tagged in mid-February. It looked like he might play the year out under the tag (as his predecessors McAlister and Suggs had done), but the two sides reached a deal minutes before the deadline, which came two weeks into the season. Ngata signed a five-year deal worth a reported $61 million.
6 / 9

2011 – DT Haloti Ngata

After going to his second straight Pro Bowl, Ngata got tagged in mid-February. It looked like he might play the year out under the tag (as his predecessors McAlister and Suggs had done), but the two sides reached a deal minutes before the deadline, which came two weeks into the season. Ngata signed a five-year deal worth a reported $61 million.

2008 & 2009 – OLB Terrell Suggs Even after posting a then career-low five sacks in 2007, the Ravens franchised Suggs. In 2008, he posted eight sacks and two interceptions to help Baltimore reach the AFC championship and got the tag again. However, Suggs signed a six-year contract, reportedly worth $63 million that July, making him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history and keeping him off the free-agent market.
7 / 9

2008 & 2009 – OLB Terrell Suggs

Even after posting a then career-low five sacks in 2007, the Ravens franchised Suggs. In 2008, he posted eight sacks and two interceptions to help Baltimore reach the AFC championship and got the tag again. However, Suggs signed a six-year contract, reportedly worth $63 million that July, making him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history and keeping him off the free-agent market.

2003 & 2004 – CB Chris McAlister McAlister logged a career-high 17 pass deflections in 2002 and the Ravens slapped the tag on him for the following season. McAlister went on to have a Pro Bowl season in 2003 and got the tag again before the 2004 campaign. He inked a reported seven-year, $55 million contract in mid-October and went on to have another Pro Bowl year.
8 / 9

2003 & 2004 – CB Chris McAlister

McAlister logged a career-high 17 pass deflections in 2002 and the Ravens slapped the tag on him for the following season. McAlister went on to have a Pro Bowl season in 2003 and got the tag again before the 2004 campaign. He inked a reported seven-year, $55 million contract in mid-October and went on to have another Pro Bowl year.

1998 – G Wally Williams After spending two years in Baltimore and starting a combined 23 games over that span, the Ravens put the tag on Williams before the 1998 season. He started 13 games that year (seven at left guard and six at center). Afterwards, he signed a five-year deal with New Orleans. Williams is the only former Raven to be franchised and not get a new deal with Baltimore.
9 / 9

1998 – G Wally Williams

After spending two years in Baltimore and starting a combined 23 games over that span, the Ravens put the tag on Williams before the 1998 season. He started 13 games that year (seven at left guard and six at center). Afterwards, he signed a five-year deal with New Orleans. Williams is the only former Raven to be franchised and not get a new deal with Baltimore.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

The Ravens are named a good fit for All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Baltimore is mentioned as one of the top landing spots for Brian Burns if he becomes available. The Ravens' free agent crop is ranked the best in the NFL.
news

10 Takeaways From the Combine

The Ravens saw a deep group of offensive linemen in Indianapolis who have the potential to help them. Kamari Lassiter of Georgia remains a cornerback name to watch. The possibility that Baltimore will trade out of the first round cannot be ignored.
news

Joe Burrow Expects to Be Fully Cleared From Wrist Surgery by May

Kevin Stefanski is still deciding who will call plays for the Browns. Will Pittsburgh exercise the fifth-year option on Najee Harris?
news

Late for Work: Ravens Have 'Myriad of Options' in Free Agent Running Back Market

Ravens could get backup quarterback in the draft. Offensive line prospects shaping up to be biggest strength of the draft class. Don't rule out a wide receiver in Round 1.
news

Five Offensive Line Prospects to Watch

Looking to retool their offensive line, the Ravens may attack the position aggressively in this year's draft.
news

Five Running Back Prospects to Know

The Ravens are looking to add running back depth and the draft presents some intriguing options.
news

Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

If the Ravens take another swing at wide receiver, there's plenty of talent at the position in this year's draft.
news

50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

The markets the Ravens will be fishing in could be slow to materialize and bringing back their own free agents will take precedence.
news

Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey eyes a reunion with Todd Monken. Playing with Lamar Jackson sounds lit to receivers at the NFL Scouting
news

Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The Ravens could augment their receiver corps with another young talent in the draft.
news

Ravens Help Kick Off Lights On! Program in Baltimore

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help the expansion of the Lights On! program making communities safer and traffic stops less stressful.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising