Justin Madubuike Is 'Hungry' to Prove He's Still Improving

Madubuike said his breakout 2023 season took root last January. Immediately after the painful Wild-Card playoff loss in Cincinnati, Madubuike hugged now Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr and the coach told him he could envision an All-Pro fourth season.

"At that moment, I knew, 'I'm going to take a month off, and I'm going to literally work my butt off to be one of the best in the league,'" Madubuike said. "With hard work and faith and consistency, your dreams can come true. I'm a living testimony of that."

The Ravens not only signed Madubuike to such a big deal because of what he's done, but because of what they envision he will ultimately become. Just 26 years old, Madubuike and the Ravens know he's capable of more.

He already led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks last year. The next step is to reach the heights of the only two defensive tackles with higher average annual salaries – the Chiefs' Chris Jones and Rams' Aaron Donald.