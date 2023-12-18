Justin Madubuike Ties NFL Sack Record

Dec 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

madubuike1
John Raoux/AP Photo
DT Justin Madubuike

Justin Madubuike's breakout season has become a record-setting season.

The Ravens defensive tackle tied the NFL record with at least a half-sack in his 11th straight game, doing so on "Sunday Night Football" in Jacksonville.

Blitzing Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen first got a piece of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, spinning him around. Madubuike finished him off.

Madubuike tied the Chiefs' Chris Jones, Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, and retired defensive linemen Jared Allen (Vikings) and Shaun Ellis (Jets).

Madubuike also forced a fumble on the play that the Ravens recovered, setting them up for a field goal to extend their lead to 16 points in the fourth quarter.

In a contract year, Madubuike now leads the Ravens with 12 sacks – the ninth-most in the NFL.

"I'm just so proud of the guy. The guy just puts his head down and doesn't really say a lot. [He] busts his tail day in and day out. You can't do anything but respect him," linebacker Roquan Smith said.

"The guy can do it all. If you're running gang [stunts] with him, he's elite. If you just want him to rush the passer, he can do that. [In the] run game, the guy can strike blockers, guards – whatever the case may be. He's shredded. Have you ever seen the guy with his shirt off? The guy looks like a wild animal. I wish I looked like that."

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Playoff-Clinching Victory in Jacksonville

The Ravens clinched a playoff berth and maintained the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an important victory on "Monday Night Football."
news

After Clinching Playoff Spot, Ravens Say 'We're Just Getting Started'

The Ravens are two games up in the AFC North with three games to go, and their chances of winning a first-round bye are 69 percent.
news

Keaton Mitchell Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell got tripped up from behind and landed awkwardly after nearly breaking away.
news

Marcus Williams Leaves With Groin Injury

Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams did not start the second half after suffering a groin injury.
news

Kyle Hamilton Is Active vs. Jaguars

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play against the Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Jaguars

The Ravens return to primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 8:20 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Entering Week 15 as the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Ravens (10-3) travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars (8-5) on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Ravens sit at No. 1 in the AFC and hope to keep the top seed with a win over the Jaguars Sunday.
news

Ravens Elevate Outside Linebacker From Practice Squad

The Ravens have elevated OLB Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad, but Malik Hamm remains on IR.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Topping His MVP Season

The Ravens' Super Bowl window is open right now. Sunday is another get-right game for a team leader. Jackson's next weather test is wind.
news

Oral History of Tylan Wallace's Walk-Off Touchdown

In their own words, teammates who helped spring Tylan Wallace on his 76-yard walk-off touchdown describe the play.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising