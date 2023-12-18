Justin Madubuike Ties NFL Sack Record

Madubuike tied the Chiefs' Chris Jones, Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, and retired defensive linemen Jared Allen (Vikings) and Shaun Ellis (Jets).

Madubuike also forced a fumble on the play that the Ravens recovered, setting them up for a field goal to extend their lead to 16 points in the fourth quarter.

In a contract year, Madubuike now leads the Ravens with 12 sacks – the ninth-most in the NFL.

"I'm just so proud of the guy. The guy just puts his head down and doesn't really say a lot. [He] busts his tail day in and day out. You can't do anything but respect him," linebacker Roquan Smith said.