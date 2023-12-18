Justin Madubuike Ties NFL Sack Record

Justin Madubuike's breakout season has become a record-setting season.
The Ravens defensive tackle tied the NFL record with at least a half-sack in his 11th straight game, doing so on "Sunday Night Football" in Jacksonville.
Blitzing Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen first got a piece of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, spinning him around. Madubuike finished him off.
Madubuike tied the Chiefs' Chris Jones, Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, and retired defensive linemen Jared Allen (Vikings) and Shaun Ellis (Jets).
Madubuike also forced a fumble on the play that the Ravens recovered, setting them up for a field goal to extend their lead to 16 points in the fourth quarter.
In a contract year, Madubuike now leads the Ravens with 12 sacks – the ninth-most in the NFL.
"I'm just so proud of the guy. The guy just puts his head down and doesn't really say a lot. [He] busts his tail day in and day out. You can't do anything but respect him," linebacker Roquan Smith said.
"The guy can do it all. If you're running gang [stunts] with him, he's elite. If you just want him to rush the passer, he can do that. [In the] run game, the guy can strike blockers, guards – whatever the case may be. He's shredded. Have you ever seen the guy with his shirt off? The guy looks like a wild animal. I wish I looked like that."