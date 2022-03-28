Late for Work: 3/28: How Justin Tucker and John Harbaugh Helped Re-Sign Patrick Ricard

If the Ravens could still draft Linderbaum 12 picks later and gain a first-round pick, it would be a home run for General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens.

Four Free Agents the Ravens Could Still Target

The Ravens don't appear finished in bringing aboard more talent. Last week, the Ravens reportedly held visits for pass rushers Arden Key and Rasheem Green, along with inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. Both Key and Wagner are being labeled as 'perfect targets for the Ravens' by Ebony Bird's Justin Fried.

Arden Key

"Key turned his career around with an excellent season that saw him finish with 6.5 sacks despite entering the year with just 3.0 career sacks in 37 games. Key wouldn't solve the Ravens' pass-rush woes entirely, but at just 25-years-old, he's an ascending young talent coming off a career year. At the right price, he would be a very savvy pickup."

Bobby Wagner

"Bobby Wagner should be a top priority for the organization right now. The Ravens went into this offseason with a number of needs, but perhaps the most underrated need was at the linebacker position. Patrick Queen showed signs of improvement in 2021, but the state of the position around him remains a complete question mark… Even at 31-years-old, Wagner is still playing at a very, very high level. He's fresh off his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and has been named first-team All-Pro in six of the last eight seasons. As arguably the best linebacker of his generation, there's no telling the impact Wagner could have on the Ravens' defense."

Fried listed defensive end Calais Campbell and center JC Tretter as the other two free agents the team could pursue.

Calais Campbell

"Even at 35-years-old, Campbell is still playing at a very high level and, given the lack of depth currently on the Ravens' defensive line, they really need him back. Will it happen? That much remains to be seen. But the Ravens are without a doubt interested."

JC Tretter