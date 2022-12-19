Justin Tucker, Kevin Zeitler Finish First in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Kevin Zeitler took another step toward making his first Pro Bowl, while Justin Tucker could be honored for the sixth time.
The Ravens' starting right guard and their record-setting placekicker led the fan voting at their respective positions for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Zeitler was the leading vote-getter among guards with 87,035 votes, ahead of Zack Martin of the Cowboys (70,105). Tucker led the voting among kickers by a wide margin with 151,322 votes, ahead of second-place finisher Jason Myers (85,508) of the Seahawks.
The AFC and NFC rosters for the Pro Bowl Games will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting one-third toward determining the players.
Having another superb season, Zeitler has played more snaps than any non-quarterback since entering the NFL in 2012, but he has never made the Pro Bowl. One of the highlights of Zeitler's season was blocking three players on the same play during a 2-yard touchdown run by Tyler Huntley against the Broncos.
Tucker is a five-time Pro Bowler who became the Ravens' all-time leading scorer this season, and is the most accurate field goal kicker in history.
Four Ravens finished second among AFC players in the fan voting. Mark Andrews was second among AFC tight ends behind Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was second in the AFC behind Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs. Fullback Patrick Ricard was second in the conference behind Miami's Alec Ingold. Roquan Smith was second among AFC inside linebackers behind Nick Bolton of the Chiefs.
Other Ravens who finished among the top 10 in AFC fan voting were cornerback Marlon Humphrey (third), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (fourth), outside linebacker Justin Houston (fourth), and return specialist Devin Duvernay (sixth).