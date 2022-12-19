Justin Tucker, Kevin Zeitler Finish First in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Kevin Zeitler took another step toward making his first Pro Bowl, while Justin Tucker could be honored for the sixth time.

The Ravens' starting right guard and their record-setting placekicker led the fan voting at their respective positions for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Zeitler was the leading vote-getter among guards with 87,035 votes, ahead of Zack Martin of the Cowboys (70,105). Tucker led the voting among kickers by a wide margin with 151,322 votes, ahead of second-place finisher Jason Myers (85,508) of the Seahawks.

The AFC and NFC rosters for the Pro Bowl Games will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting one-third toward determining the players.