Justin Tucker Makes More History in Denver

Oct 03, 2021 at 07:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100321-Tuks
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker

A week after kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal in Detroit, Justin Tucker made more history in Denver.

With a 48-yard field goal in Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, Tucker became the fastest to reach 300 career field goals, doing so in his 148th game.

Stephen Gostkowski, who spent nearly his entire career in New England, reached 300 field goals in 167 career games.

Fans were excited to see whether Tucker could top his 66-yarder in Denver's thin air. In pre-game warmups, he hit from 72 yards and was 1-of-2 from 70.

