Around the AFC North: Kareem Hunt's Trade Request Reportedly Declined By Browns

Cleveland Browns: Kareem Hunt Contract Dispute Has Reportedly Led to Trade Request
After running back Kareem Hunt missed team drills for two consecutive practices, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment Sunday on reports that Hunt has requested a trade.
The Browns have declined Hunt's request to be dealt, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Hunt's "hold-in" ended Sunday when he was a full participate in practice, after sitting out everything but individual drills for two days.
Stefanski did not say if Hunt would be fined.
"I won't get into that," Stefansi said via Cabot. "We're working. No distraction."
Hunt is in the final year of an incentive-laden contract that can reportedly pay him up to $6.2 million. Limited to eight games last season due to injuries, Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry and caught 22 passes for 174 yards.
When healthy, Hunt and Nick Chubb give Cleveland one of the NFL's top running back duos. The 27-year-old Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has rushed for at least 800 yards in three of his five NFL seasons.
Meanwhile, the Browns are still awaiting word on the league's appeal of quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey will rule on the appeal.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson Says He's Not Upset About His New Deal
Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Steelers last week that reportedly averages $18.355 million, including $27 million guaranteed.
However, Johnson settled for less money than three other receivers who signed new deals recently – D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin. Metcalf signed a three-year deal reportedly worth $72 million with $58.2 million guaranteed. Samuel's three-year extension is reportedly worth $73.5 million with $58.1 guaranteed, while McLaurin's three-year deal is reportedly worth $71 million with $34.65 million guaranteed.
Johnson insists he's happy with his new deal, although he had more catches last season (107) than Metcalf, Samuel and McLaurin, and more receiving yards (1,161) than McLaurin and Metcalf.
"I felt like I took the right deal," Johnson said via Joe Rutter of TribLive.com. "I'm not worried about what everybody else is making. … I'm happy for what they got. I'm not worried about their money. I'm worried about mine. I'm happy that I got something done."
Johnson was a "hold-in" at practice until he agreed to terms.
"It's boring sitting back watching everybody practice every day," Johnson said. "I was trying to protect myself and make sure I got the right number I was looking for."
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Is Keen Observer at Practice, But No Timetable for Return
Still recovering from an appendectomy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not practiced at training camp but has watched the action closely and participated in meetings. Head Coach Zac Taylor has not put a timetable on Burrow's return to the field.
"I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "But he's getting a lot of good mental work right now."
Burrow's appendectomy was on July 27. His father, Jimmy, said he expected his son to be sidelined several more weeks when interviewed on the "In the Trenches" podcast hosted by Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham.
"It set him back," Jimmy Burrow said. "But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks, we'll be back out on the field.
"There's always a danger and complications for a surgery like that. Joe's just got to listen to his doctors and trainers over at the facility and take it easy. He's not one to kind of take it easy, but he's got to and it will be best for the long run if he makes sure he does what he's supposed to."