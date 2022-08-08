Around the AFC North: Kareem Hunt's Trade Request Reportedly Declined By Browns

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Is Keen Observer at Practice, But No Timetable for Return

Still recovering from an appendectomy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not practiced at training camp but has watched the action closely and participated in meetings. Head Coach Zac Taylor has not put a timetable on Burrow's return to the field.

"I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "But he's getting a lot of good mental work right now."

Burrow's appendectomy was on July 27. His father, Jimmy, said he expected his son to be sidelined several more weeks when interviewed on the "In the Trenches" podcast hosted by Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham.

"It set him back," Jimmy Burrow said. "But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks, we'll be back out on the field.