Presented by

Around the AFC North: Kareem Hunt's Trade Request Reportedly Declined By Browns

Aug 08, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080822-Hunt
David Dermer/AP Photos
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt catches a football during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Cleveland Browns: Kareem Hunt Contract Dispute Has Reportedly Led to Trade Request

After running back Kareem Hunt missed team drills for two consecutive practices, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment Sunday on reports that Hunt has requested a trade.

The Browns have declined Hunt's request to be dealt, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Hunt's "hold-in" ended Sunday when he was a full participate in practice, after sitting out everything but individual drills for two days.

Stefanski did not say if Hunt would be fined.

"I won't get into that," Stefansi said via Cabot. "We're working. No distraction."

Hunt is in the final year of an incentive-laden contract that can reportedly pay him up to $6.2 million. Limited to eight games last season due to injuries, Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry and caught 22 passes for 174 yards.

When healthy, Hunt and Nick Chubb give Cleveland one of the NFL's top running back duos. The 27-year-old Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has rushed for at least 800 yards in three of his five NFL seasons.

Meanwhile, the Browns are still awaiting word on the league's appeal of quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey will rule on the appeal.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson Says He's Not Upset About His New Deal

Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Steelers last week that reportedly averages $18.355 million, including $27 million guaranteed.

However, Johnson settled for less money than three other receivers who signed new deals recently – D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin. Metcalf signed a three-year deal reportedly worth $72 million with $58.2 million guaranteed. Samuel's three-year extension is reportedly worth $73.5 million with $58.1 guaranteed, while McLaurin's three-year deal is reportedly worth $71 million with $34.65 million guaranteed.

Johnson insists he's happy with his new deal, although he had more catches last season (107) than Metcalf, Samuel and McLaurin, and more receiving yards (1,161) than McLaurin and Metcalf.

"I felt like I took the right deal," Johnson said via Joe Rutter of TribLive.com. "I'm not worried about what everybody else is making. … I'm happy for what they got. I'm not worried about their money. I'm worried about mine. I'm happy that I got something done."

Johnson was a "hold-in" at practice until he agreed to terms.

"It's boring sitting back watching everybody practice every day," Johnson said. "I was trying to protect myself and make sure I got the right number I was looking for."

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Is Keen Observer at Practice, But No Timetable for Return

Still recovering from an appendectomy, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not practiced at training camp but has watched the action closely and participated in meetings. Head Coach Zac Taylor has not put a timetable on Burrow's return to the field.

"I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "But he's getting a lot of good mental work right now."

Burrow's appendectomy was on July 27. His father, Jimmy, said he expected his son to be sidelined several more weeks when interviewed on the "In the Trenches" podcast hosted by Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham.

"It set him back," Jimmy Burrow said. "But he seems to be getting better every day, and hopefully, here in a few weeks, we'll be back out on the field.

"There's always a danger and complications for a surgery like that. Joe's just got to listen to his doctors and trainers over at the facility and take it easy. He's not one to kind of take it easy, but he's got to and it will be best for the long run if he makes sure he does what he's supposed to."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Will Debut vs. Ravens If Six-Game Suspension Stands

Hayden Hurst impresses Bengals teammates at training camp. Wide receiver George Pickens is being touted as a second-round steal for Steelers.

news

Around the AFC North: Key Questions As Training Camps Begin

Who will win Steelers quarterback competition? How will the Browns divide quarterback reps with decision on Deshaun Watson looming? How quickly will Bengals revamped offensive line gel?

news

Around the AFC North: Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals Is Uncertain

Cleveland may sign a backup quarterback if Deshaun Watson serves a lengthy suspension. The Steelers will hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. for the first time since 2019.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Will the Browns regret trading Baker Mayfield? Joe Burrow vaults to No. 5 on top quarterbacks list.

news

Around the AFC North: Decision on Deshaun Watson Moving Closer

Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris will be the 'bell cow' for Steelers offense. Joe Mixon believes the Bengals might be 'hottest thing' in the NFL.

news

Around the AFC North: Minkah Fitzpatrick Feels Added Responsibility As NFL's Highest-Paid Safety

Chance to reunite with Deshaun Watson lured Jadeveon Clowney back to Cleveland. Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Alex Coppa are expected to be healthy for Bengals training camp.

news

Around the AFC North: Rookie Dax Hill Having Strong Spring for Bengals

New coordinator Teryl Austin wants to put 'aggressive' stamp on Pittsburgh's defense. Baker Mayfield is excused from Browns mandatory minicamp.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Browns re-sign running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal. Ja'Marr Chase expects to put up better numbers in Year 2.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Steelers have their new general manager in Omar Khan. The Bengals may use a rookie to fill their final offensive line spot.

news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

Joe Burrow feels there's too much talk about him being sacked so often. The Steelers are narrowing the search for their next GM.

news

Around the AFC North: Breaking Down Key Factors in Rivals' Schedules

Browns will have two tough midseason gauntlets. The Cincinnati Bengals are going primetime. The Steelers' new starting quarterback will have an early test.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising