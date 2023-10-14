Keaton Mitchell Activated to Face Titans

Oct 14, 2023 at 04:09 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101423-Mitchell
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell

Running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) has been activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game in London against the Titans.

The Ravens had an open spot on their 53-man roster so there is no corresponding move.

Mitchell made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie from East Carolina before being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31. He returned to practice Oct. 4 and was a full participant throughout the week of practice in London. His speed flashed during the preseason when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry, and he will join Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the running back rotation against Tennessee.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell led the FBS last season with 54 runs of 10-plus yards, and he also contributed on special teams during the preseason.

Mitchell is the son of former Ravens defensive back Anthony Mitchell, who was a member of Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV championship team in 2000. The older Mitchell reacted Friday on social media in anticipation of his son making his NFL debut.

