Keaton Mitchell, Ravens See More Explosive Days Ahead for Rookie

An undrafted rookie, just like his dad, Mitchell ripped off a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter, showing the breakaway speed that made him a fan favorite in the preseason.

Mitchell made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster but went to injured reserve with a shoulder injury. A hamstring injury further delayed his breakout.

But with the Ravens holding a sizeable lead against the Seahawks, the Ravens let the rookie loose and he showed why he can be another dangerous weapon in Baltimore's offense over the second half of the season.

Who needs another running back when you've got Mitchell? Head Coach John Harbaugh admitted that Mitchell wasn't a big part of the calculation when the Ravens didn't acquire a running back at the trade deadline, but "It turned out OK, right?"

The Ravens did know Mitchell had this potential. The 5-foot-8, 191-pound rocket piled up 2,584 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns the past two seasons at East Carolina. It was obvious early in training camp that he had another gear, and Mitchell often made plays with the first-team offense.