Keith Williams to Join Saints Coaching Staff

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams has been hired by the Saints to be their wide receivers coach, according to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football.
Williams has been on Baltimore's staff the past three seasons, spending the first two years as passing game specialist before assuming the role of assistant wide receivers coach in 2023. Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis worked in tandem with the receiving corps that was led by rookie Zay Flowers, who set franchise rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858).
Williams has ties to the city of New Orleans, having worked as Tulane's wide receivers coach from 2012-14.
In reported coaching staff news, former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes will become an assistant linebacker coach with the Seahawks, according to Aaron Wilson of KPCR in Houston.
Bynes reportedly also interviewed with the Ravens and Chargers. Head Coach John Harbaugh promoted Zach Orr to defensive coordinator from inside linebackers coach following the end of the season.