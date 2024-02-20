 Skip to main content
Advertising

Keith Williams to Join Saints Coaching Staff

Feb 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

From left: WR Rashod Bateman, Asst. WR Coach Keith Williams, WR Tylan Wallace
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Rashod Bateman, Asst. WR Coach Keith Williams, WR Tylan Wallace

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams has been hired by the Saints to be their wide receivers coach, according to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football.

Williams has been on Baltimore's staff the past three seasons, spending the first two years as passing game specialist before assuming the role of assistant wide receivers coach in 2023. Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis worked in tandem with the receiving corps that was led by rookie Zay Flowers, who set franchise rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858).

Williams has ties to the city of New Orleans, having worked as Tulane's wide receivers coach from 2012-14.

In reported coaching staff news, former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes will become an assistant linebacker coach with the Seahawks, according to Aaron Wilson of KPCR in Houston.

Bynes reportedly also interviewed with the Ravens and Chargers. Head Coach John Harbaugh promoted Zach Orr to defensive coordinator from inside linebackers coach following the end of the season.

Related Content

news

Position Review/Preview: Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson will look to build off another MVP season and the Ravens must settle on a backup quarterback.
news

Joe Flacco 'Not Riding Off Into Any Sunset' as Free Agency Approaches

Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward discusses his offseason surgery. Will the Bengals place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins?
news

Late for Work: Pundits Believe Kevin Zeitler Unlikely to Return to Ravens After Not Having Deal Extended

Pundit says Ravens would be wise to use the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike. Baltimore is named the best fit for Chase Young.
news

Position Review/Preview: Running Back

The Ravens have decisions to make at running back with several veterans poised to become free agents. 
news

Late for Work: Pundits Believe Ravens' Super Bowl Window Remains Wide Open

Two big questions the Ravens need to answer this offseason. NFL executives vote Lamar Jackson MVP. Kyle Van Noy has high praise for Kyle Hamilton.
news

Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The veteran wide receiver had a strong first season in Baltimore and will look to build off it.
news

The Hall of Fame Cases for Terrell Suggs And Marshal Yanda

Here's a look at the reasons why Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda should (and may not) be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
news

50 Words or Less: Will Re-Signing Kevin Zeitler Be Part of Offensive Line Plan?

Lamar Jackson keeps getting fuel from his naysayers. Another Alabama cornerback could be on the Ravens' draft radar. 
news

Late for Work: ESPN's Mike Greenberg Says Three Quarterbacks Have Better Chance of Winning First Super Bowl Before Lamar Jackson

Jackson is No. 1 in NFL.com's QB Index. J.K. Dobbins and Kevin Zeitler are among the most underrated offensive free agents.
news

Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

Here's a look at every position group and where it ranks on the Ravens' offseason needs.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Debates Whether Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Back With Ravens Next Season

Odafe Oweh is ranked among the most difficult fifth-year option decisions. The Ravens' rookie class gets a B grade. Lamar Jackson scores high in Sports Illustrated's quarterback confidence index.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising