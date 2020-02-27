Kenneth Murray Could be NFL Combine's Most Interesting Man

Putting Murray in the center of Baltimore's defense could help offset the loss of four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley to the New York Jets in free agency last year. Murray made the defensive calls for Oklahoma's defense, so he's used to assuming a leadership role.

Off the field, people around the Oklahoma program rave about the kind of person Murray is. He doesn't wear a cape or change clothes in a phone booth, but sometimes it sounds that way. The most publicized heroic deed by Murray occurred last July in Norman, Okla. when he and his girlfriend were returning home from church and stopped at an intersection. They noticed a woman on the ground unconscious, and another woman trying to assist her. As a child, Murray was a counselor at a community center where he was required to learn CPR. That skill would come in handy when he stopped his car and revived a woman who wasn't breathing.

"Just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Murray said. "I finally got her revived, back to breathing. Shortly after that the paramedics arrived. I intended for this not to get out in the media. I did what I did, and immediately tried to get out of there before anybody saw me. Two days later, our media director asked me if I gave a woman CPR. 'A kid with the school newspaper saw a big guy who looked like you giving CPR,' he said. I was like, 'Yeah, that was me.'''

Murray has also stepped up for his two younger brothers and a sister who suffer from a genetic condition that causes delays in mental and physical development. Murray's parents, Kenneth Sr. and Dianna, adopted the children when Murray was in the fifth grade, and he has served as their doting big brother ever since. Murray said his 18-year-old sister, Nyia, is not as impacted by the genetic condition as his two younger brothers, James and Lenny.

"They can't talk, but they know who I am, they know my voice, they know when I touch them," Murray said. "When I come home, James, his face lights up. He's 11, my other little brother is 14 (Lenny), but both of them look like they're five years old. I carry them around. That's what they love the most, that I'm big enough to carry them around.

"My mom and dad go through 15 to 20 doctor's appointments a week. I tell people I feel like I've raised three kids already, just having to be the oldest of all of them, having to help my parents. It really changed my life. You have to be selfless in that situation. That's one of the biggest things I learned, how to be truly selfless and help others. Seeing my brothers be unable to play sports makes me grateful for what I have. I'd do anything for them."

Already one of the Combine's most interesting players, Murray is focused on improving his draft stock as he prepares for his NFL journey. If he's the next Oklahoma player drafted by the Ravens, Murray will be very happy.